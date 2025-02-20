 Skip to main content
Qantas improves South Australian regional travel with this new aircraft

By
Qantas’ regional division, QantasLink, is adding new Q400 turboprop airplanes, enhancing connectivity and comfort for South Australian regional travelers. All regional routes from Adelaide will get the upgraded planes, which will fly to Kangaroo Island, Port Lincoln, Whyalla, and Mount Gambier. The planes are part of Qantas’ purchase of 14 more Q400s to improve connections throughout Australia. As part of the upgrade, QantasLink will receive three new aircraft.

Adelaide connects regional Australia

Qantas flies over 50 return flights between Adelaide and regional cities, helping connect tourists and residents, as well as resource and business travelers. Currently, the airline uses older Q300 aircraft with capacity for 50 passengers. That increases to 74 on the new Q400s, along with reimagined beverage offerings. Starting in mid-March, QantasLink flights will offer eight regional wines, including six from South Australia, like Pioneer Road, Angove, and Stonehaven. Compared to conventional turboprops, the Q400 has a 40% greater range and 30% faster cruise speeds.

QantasLink CEO Rachel Yangoyan said: “These larger aircraft will bring more seats, a faster flight time and improved reliability for South Australia and reaffirms our commitment to the regions. This is the first time the 74-seat Q400 aircraft will be back to Adelaide in 10 years, and for the first time, to new destinations including Mount Gambier and Whyalla.”

“Improving the overall travel experience is important but so is investing in the communities that we serve. The overhaul of our wine offering across our turboprop network to showcase six South Australian wines to over 3.5 million customers a year is great for local tourism and will grow our support for the local economy.” 

