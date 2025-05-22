 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

4 travel tips from a flight attendant that will change the way you fly

Cabin Crew Member Denise Margrét Yaghi shares her top travel tips

By
A flight attendant checking on the inside of a cabin on an airplane
Omar Prestwich / Unsplash

Ever wondered how flight attendants manage long flights, constantly hop between destinations, and still show up looking refreshed and energized? Me too. That’s why I spoke with Denise Margrét Yaghi, a Senior Cabin Crew Member at PLAY Airlines, to get her insider travel tips.

From smart packing strategies to staying healthy in the air and beating jet lag like a pro, Denise shares the expert habits that can make your next trip smoother, more comfortable, and, yes, actually enjoyable. Whether you’re heading off on vacation or bracing for a marathon flight, these tips will change the way you fly.

Recommended Videos

Tip #1: Pack with a plan

Open suitcase with clothes packed
Kindel Media / Pexels

Denise recommends creating a packing list and starting at least a week before your trip. “Rather than waiting until the night before and stressing over last-minute laundry, I recommend getting started roughly a week ahead so travelers can ‘set it and forget it.’” Planning ahead lets you pack for the weather, coordinate outfits, and avoid overweight baggage fees. She also swears by a well-stocked carry-on with essentials like noise-cancelling headphones, a charger, snacks, water, and a good book. Packing light and early, she says, makes travel cheaper, easier, and way less stressful.

Related

Tip #2: Eat and drink

Interior of a passenger airplane
Matej Kastelic / Shutterstock

Long flights and hectic travel days can take a toll on your body and your mood. “Never underestimate the importance of keeping your belly full and staying hydrated during a busy travel day,” Denise says. “I always make sure to have a solid meal before a big trip so that I can think straight, feel my best, and avoid being ‘hangry,’ especially when traveling with others. When it comes to beverages, I drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, since flying can lead to dehydration. Packing your own snacks is a great way to save money at the airport so you can spend more on local cuisine when you arrive at your destination.”

Tip #3: Overcome jet lag

Hotel room pillow
Engin_Akyurt / Pixabay

Want to get over jet lag faster? Denise says it starts before you board the plane. “First of all, it’s important to have a plan,” she advises. Research the destination’s timezone and seasonality in advance so you can mentally and physically prepare. For example, if you’re heading to Iceland in winter, expect shorter days, so align with the local schedule as soon as you land. “Maximize daytime activities while the sun is out, and take advantage of the darkness before bedtime,” she says. Syncing with local rhythms helps reset your body clock and makes your trip more enjoyable from day one.

Tip #4:  Return to real life

man running at sunset in the evening in the city jogging
Supreme From Queens / Pexels

“Transitioning back to real life after an amazing trip is one of the hardest parts of traveling,” Denise admits. To ease the shift, she recommends setting aside time to rest and recover, then unpacking as soon as possible. “If travelers are anything like me, the longer they wait to unpack, the more likely it is to never get done.”

She also recommends listening to your body. “Most of all, go easy on yourself after a big trip,” she says. “If you need extra time to rest, take it. If you want to eat your favorite comfort food, do it. Everyone settles back into their daily routines differently, so travelers should feel free to do what’s best for them to get back into the swing of things.”

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…

Editors’ Recommendations

Where to travel internationally this summer without breaking the bank
Cancún, Mexico is this summer's top spot
Sayulita, Cancun

Dollar Flight Club’s newly released Summer 2025 Travel Report highlights the most affordable international destinations for U.S. travelers based on over 500,000 airfare data points and member preferences.

Analyzing flight pricing from the 10 busiest U.S. airports, the report reveals the best bang-for-your-buck destinations – those that consistently offer low fares and high travel value. Topping the list is Cancún, Mexico, with average round-trip airfare ranging from just $226 to $341. Known for its nightlife, luxury resorts, and sunny beaches, Cancún is not only budget-friendly, but also easily accessible from many major U.S. cities.

Read more
The Buck Wild Hummer Tour is the perfect way to see the Grand Canyon sunset
Don't miss this tour if you're short on time at the Grand Canyon
Grand Canyon Sunset

The sheer size of Grand Canyon National Park, which spans over 1,900 square miles, means you'll need more than just a few days to explore everything in this stunning natural formation — known as one of the world's seven natural wonders. Some dedicated hikers spend weeks to months exploring the endless hikes throughout the canyon, but you don't necessarily need to take a week of PTO to see the canyon's beauty.

If you're only visiting the Grand Canyon for a few days (or even just one day), the Buck Wild Hummer Tour is the perfect way to experience the can't-miss spots and see a stunning, one-of-a-kind sunset. Here's what you'll experience in a three-hour Buck Wild Signature Sunset Tour.

Read more
Why you don’t want to travel through this NYC airport
Newark Liberty International Airport

Travelers may want to avoid connecting through Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), as it continues facing delays that began last week. On Sunday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) implemented a Ground Delay Program, with flights delayed an average of four hours that evening, as noted by an FAA advisory. A combination of issues led to the delays, including technology malfunctions, according to Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy; a runway closing for rehabilitation work; the air traffic controller shortage across the country; and last week’s walk-off by air traffic controllers in Newark, according to United CEO Scott Kirby.

Newark Airport is a major East Coast hub

Read more