4 travel tips from a flight attendant that will change the way you fly

Ever wondered how flight attendants manage long flights, constantly hop between destinations, and still show up looking refreshed and energized? Me too. That’s why I spoke with Denise Margrét Yaghi, a Senior Cabin Crew Member at PLAY Airlines, to get her insider travel tips.

From smart packing strategies to staying healthy in the air and beating jet lag like a pro, Denise shares the expert habits that can make your next trip smoother, more comfortable, and, yes, actually enjoyable. Whether you’re heading off on vacation or bracing for a marathon flight, these tips will change the way you fly.

Recommended Videos

Tip #1: Pack with a plan

Denise recommends creating a packing list and starting at least a week before your trip. “Rather than waiting until the night before and stressing over last-minute laundry, I recommend getting started roughly a week ahead so travelers can ‘set it and forget it.’” Planning ahead lets you pack for the weather, coordinate outfits, and avoid overweight baggage fees. She also swears by a well-stocked carry-on with essentials like noise-cancelling headphones, a charger, snacks, water, and a good book. Packing light and early, she says, makes travel cheaper, easier, and way less stressful.

Tip #2: Eat and drink

Long flights and hectic travel days can take a toll on your body and your mood. “Never underestimate the importance of keeping your belly full and staying hydrated during a busy travel day,” Denise says. “I always make sure to have a solid meal before a big trip so that I can think straight, feel my best, and avoid being ‘hangry,’ especially when traveling with others. When it comes to beverages, I drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, since flying can lead to dehydration. Packing your own snacks is a great way to save money at the airport so you can spend more on local cuisine when you arrive at your destination.”

Tip #3: Overcome jet lag

Want to get over jet lag faster? Denise says it starts before you board the plane. “First of all, it’s important to have a plan,” she advises. Research the destination’s timezone and seasonality in advance so you can mentally and physically prepare. For example, if you’re heading to Iceland in winter, expect shorter days, so align with the local schedule as soon as you land. “Maximize daytime activities while the sun is out, and take advantage of the darkness before bedtime,” she says. Syncing with local rhythms helps reset your body clock and makes your trip more enjoyable from day one.

Tip #4: Return to real life

“Transitioning back to real life after an amazing trip is one of the hardest parts of traveling,” Denise admits. To ease the shift, she recommends setting aside time to rest and recover, then unpacking as soon as possible. “If travelers are anything like me, the longer they wait to unpack, the more likely it is to never get done.”

She also recommends listening to your body. “Most of all, go easy on yourself after a big trip,” she says. “If you need extra time to rest, take it. If you want to eat your favorite comfort food, do it. Everyone settles back into their daily routines differently, so travelers should feel free to do what’s best for them to get back into the swing of things.”