 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Travel tips: This is the only packing list you’ll ever need

A complete packing list for any adventure

By
black packing list next to laptop
Markus Winkler / Pexels

Packing for a trip can feel like you’re trying to fit your entire life into one suitcase, which is not easy. Between choosing the right clothes, organizing toiletries, and remembering your tech essentials, it’s easy to get overwhelmed. But packing doesn’t have to be stressful. With a solid packing list, you can confidently prepare for your trip without overstuffing your bag. After years of trial and error, I’ve honed this packing list into a reliable guide for every type of trip, whether it’s a weekend getaway or a long-haul flight across the globe. Let’s break it down into manageable sections so you can pack smarter, not harder.

Packing list essentials

a man wearing headphones while packing clothes in a suitcase
Vlada Karpovich / Pexels

Clothing 

When it comes to packing clothes, the trick is versatility. Choose pieces that you can mix, match, and layer. Here’s a clothing packing list:

  • Tops (3-5 neutral or easily paired tops).
  • Bottoms (2-3 pairs of jeans or shorts, depending on your destination).
  • Outerwear (lightweight jacket or sweater).
  • Shoes (one pair of comfortable walking shoes, one pair of dressier shoes).
  • Accessories (scarf, hat, sunglasses).
  • Undergarments (enough for each day, plus a few extras).
  • Pajamas (one set).
  • Swimwear (if swimming or beach time is on the agenda).
Recommended Videos

Plan your outfits around a central color scheme to maximize mix-and-match options. For longer trips, choose fabrics like merino wool or moisture-wicking materials (they’re great for repeated wear without holding onto odors).

Related

Toiletries

In my experience, you always want to keep your toiletries simple and stick to travel-sized products. Don’t forget to pack these essentials: 

  • Toothbrush and toothpaste
  • Shampoo and conditioner
  • Body wash
  • Deodorant
  • Skincare essentials
  • Travel-sized sunscreen
  • Razor
  • Prescription medications

Use reusable travel containers to prevent spills and reduce plastic waste. For international trips, check if certain toiletries are hard to find at your destination. Sunscreen and insect repellent, for example, can be pricey or unavailable in some areas.

Travel gear

You don’t want to be stuck with a dead phone or listening to the crying baby in the row behind you during your flight. These items can make your trip so much smoother. 

  • Portable phone charger
  • Universal adapter
  • Noise-canceling headphones
  • Travel pillow
  • Reusable water bottle

And if you’re a reader, a lightweight tablet or e-reader can save tons of space.

Travel documents

Your travel documents are essential! Keep all of these in an easily accessible and secure spot:

  • Passport or ID
  • Boarding passes
  • Travel insurance documents
  • Hotel reservations and itinerary
  • Credit cards and local currency

You should also make digital copies of important documents and save them in a secure cloud folder, just in case. You never know what could happen!

Snacks and in-flight essentials

You’re not you when you’re hangry. Staying fed and comfortable during transit makes a huge difference. 

  • Protein bars or trail mix
  • Gum or mints
  • Reusable water bottle
  • Travel pillow and eye mask
  • Earplugs
  • Wet wipes and hand sanitizer

Packing tips to help you save space

person packing in a packing cube
Pexels

I know it’s tempting, but please don’t just shove all your items into your suitcase and call it a day. Here are some smart packing tips that can help you save space:  

  • Roll your clothes (saves space and reduces wrinkles).
  • Use packing cubes (keeps everything organized).
  • Wear bulky items while traveling (jackets and boots take up too much suitcase space).
  • Limit shoes (they’re space hogs; stick to versatile pairs).
  • Utilize empty spaces (stuff socks or accessories into your shoes).
  • Weigh your bag before you leave (avoid overweight baggage fees).

Special items to pack based on your destination

two open suitcases and a person looking at a map
Vlada Karpovich / Pexels

Don’t forget to adjust your packing list depending on where you’re headed! Here are some additional items you won’t want to forget to pack depending on where your travels will take you:

  • Beach vacation (sunscreen, swimwear, flip-flops).
  • City trip (comfortable walking shoes, stylish outerwear).
  • Hiking trip (hiking boots, moisture-wicking clothes).
  • Winter destination (heavy coat, gloves, thermal layers).

Packing list for kids

little girl standing next to her suitcase in the airport
Gustavo Fring / Pexels

Traveling with kids? If so, that adds another layer of planning. Here’s a quick checklist:

  • Extra clothes for spills and messes
  • Travel-friendly toys or activities
  • Snacks and drinks
  • Baby wipes (useful at any age!)
  • Medications and first-aid supplies

Jordan Page from FunCheapOrFree recommends packing individual snack bags for each kid that include a variety of snacks like goldfish, fruit snacks, granola bars, apple sauce, and cookies.

Packing list for business trips

man in suit sitting on the ground in airport looking at suitcase
Gustavo Fring / Pexels

For work trips, focus on practicality and professionalism. Here’s a quick checklist if you’re packing for a business trip:

  • Wrinkle-free clothing
  • Portable steamer
  • Laptop and chargers
  • Professional shoes
  • Notebook and pen
  • Business cards

Pre-travel checklist

A passport with a boarding pass
Nicole Geri / Unsplash

Before zipping up your suitcase and running out the door, run through this final checklist:

  • Double-check your itinerary
  • Confirm hotel and transport bookings
  • Check your passport expiration date
  • Notify your bank of travel plans
  • Download offline maps

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Kelly Baker
Kelly Baker
Kelly is a writer who loves good books, baking homemade bread, playing the piano, and spending time with her family.
How to replace an AirTag battery: A step-by-step guide
Battery low? Here’s how to give your AirTag new life
man tracking AirTag on phone

Many people swear by Apple’s AirTags (including me) for their simple and reliable way of keeping track of their stuff. You can use an AirTag for your keys, bag, or even your pet’s collar. If it's something that you frequently lose track of, an AirTag will be your best friend. One of the best features is that it uses a user-replaceable battery, so you don't have to worry about buying a whole new tracker when its power runs low. In this guide, I’ll walk you through how to replace an AirTag battery so you can get back to tracking without missing a beat.
How do you know when to replace your AirTag battery?

The first sign that your AirTag’s battery might need replacing is when you receive a notification on your iPhone that the battery is low. Apple will send you a notification when the battery is nearing the end of its life.
What you'll need to replace the battery
Before you get started, make sure you have what you’ll need:

Read more
What to pack in a carry-on (so you’re ready for anything)
Don’t board your flight without these must-haves
a man packing clothes in his suitcase

Packing a carry-on used to be one of my least favorite parts of traveling. I’d find myself tossing in items I thought I’d need, only to realize halfway through the flight that I’d overpacked or missed something important. And there is nothing worse than realizing you left something vital behind when it's too late to do anything about it. Over the years, though, I’ve learned a few tricks to make packing a carry-on feel a bit more effortless. In this guide, I’ll walk you through what to pack in a carry-on and pointers to help you prepare for your next trip.
What to pack in a carry-on
1. Essentials you can't forget

When packing a carry-on, it’s important to consider the basics you'll need during your flight, at the airport, or upon arrival. These items should be easily accessible and stored in the top compartment or a separate, quick-access pocket.

Read more
Travel tips: This is why your feet swell after flying (and how to prevent it)
It's annoying, but is it a problem?
Close-up of young man waiting for the plane at an airport

While traveling by plane is convenient, it doesn't come without its own challenges. I know from experience that economy seats on planes can leave you locked in place (literally) with little to no room to move around. Couple this with connecting or layover flights or long flights, and I've had extended periods of travel where I've hardly been able to move my legs at all! If you've noticed your feet swelling after flying -- don't panic yet.

Foot and leg swelling during travel is uncomfortable and annoying, yet quite common. But is it cause for concern or simply an annoyance? Understanding why swelling occurs during travel and what to do about it is essential to prevent circulation problems. Below, we'll dive into what you need to know about dealing with your feet swelling after flying and tips to help you prevent this uncomfortable sensation next time you fly.
What causes swelling after travel?

Read more