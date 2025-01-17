Travel tips: This is the only packing list you’ll ever need

Table of Contents Table of Contents Packing list essentials Packing tips to help you save space Special items to pack based on your destination Packing list for kids Packing list for business trips Pre-travel checklist

Packing for a trip can feel like you’re trying to fit your entire life into one suitcase, which is not easy. Between choosing the right clothes, organizing toiletries, and remembering your tech essentials, it’s easy to get overwhelmed. But packing doesn’t have to be stressful. With a solid packing list, you can confidently prepare for your trip without overstuffing your bag. After years of trial and error, I’ve honed this packing list into a reliable guide for every type of trip, whether it’s a weekend getaway or a long-haul flight across the globe. Let’s break it down into manageable sections so you can pack smarter, not harder.

Packing list essentials

Clothing

When it comes to packing clothes, the trick is versatility. Choose pieces that you can mix, match, and layer. Here’s a clothing packing list:

Tops ( 3-5 neutral or easily paired tops).

( Bottoms ( 2-3 pairs of jeans or shorts, depending on your destination).

( Outerwear (lightweight jacket or sweater).

Shoes (o ne pair of comfortable walking shoes, one pair of dressier shoes).

(o Accessories (s carf, hat, sunglasses).

(s Undergarments (e nough for each day, plus a few extras).

(e Pajamas (o ne set).

(o Swimwear (i f swimming or beach time is on the agenda).

Recommended Videos

Plan your outfits around a central color scheme to maximize mix-and-match options. For longer trips, choose fabrics like merino wool or moisture-wicking materials (they’re great for repeated wear without holding onto odors).

Toiletries

In my experience, you always want to keep your toiletries simple and stick to travel-sized products. Don’t forget to pack these essentials:

Toothbrush and toothpaste

Shampoo and conditioner

Body wash

Deodorant

Skincare essentials

Travel-sized sunscreen

Razor

Prescription medications

Use reusable travel containers to prevent spills and reduce plastic waste. For international trips, check if certain toiletries are hard to find at your destination. Sunscreen and insect repellent, for example, can be pricey or unavailable in some areas.

Travel gear

You don’t want to be stuck with a dead phone or listening to the crying baby in the row behind you during your flight. These items can make your trip so much smoother.

Portable phone charger

Universal adapter

Noise-canceling headphones

Travel pillow

Reusable water bottle

And if you’re a reader, a lightweight tablet or e-reader can save tons of space.

Travel documents

Your travel documents are essential! Keep all of these in an easily accessible and secure spot:

Passport or ID

Boarding passes

Travel insurance documents

Hotel reservations and itinerary

Credit cards and local currency

You should also make digital copies of important documents and save them in a secure cloud folder, just in case. You never know what could happen!

Snacks and in-flight essentials

You’re not you when you’re hangry. Staying fed and comfortable during transit makes a huge difference.

Protein bars or trail mix

Gum or mints

Reusable water bottle

Travel pillow and eye mask

Earplugs

Wet wipes and hand sanitizer

Packing tips to help you save space

I know it’s tempting, but please don’t just shove all your items into your suitcase and call it a day. Here are some smart packing tips that can help you save space:

Roll your clothes (s aves space and reduces wrinkles).

(s Use packing cubes (keeps everything organized).

Wear bulky items while traveling (j ackets and boots take up too much suitcase space).

(j Limit shoes (t hey’re space hogs; stick to versatile pairs).

(t Utilize empty spaces (stuff socks or accessories into your shoes).

Weigh your bag before you leave (a void overweight baggage fees).

Special items to pack based on your destination

Don’t forget to adjust your packing list depending on where you’re headed! Here are some additional items you won’t want to forget to pack depending on where your travels will take you:

Beach vacation (s unscreen, swimwear, flip-flops).

(s City trip (comfortable walking shoes, stylish outerwear).

Hiking trip (h iking boots, moisture-wicking clothes).

(h Winter destination ( heavy coat, gloves, thermal layers).

Packing list for kids

Traveling with kids? If so, that adds another layer of planning. Here’s a quick checklist:

Extra clothes for spills and messes

Travel-friendly toys or activities

Snacks and drinks

Baby wipes (useful at any age!)

Medications and first-aid supplies

Jordan Page from FunCheapOrFree recommends packing individual snack bags for each kid that include a variety of snacks like goldfish, fruit snacks, granola bars, apple sauce, and cookies.

Packing list for business trips

For work trips, focus on practicality and professionalism. Here’s a quick checklist if you’re packing for a business trip:

Wrinkle-free clothing

Portable steamer

Laptop and chargers

Professional shoes

Notebook and pen

Business cards

Pre-travel checklist

Before zipping up your suitcase and running out the door, run through this final checklist: