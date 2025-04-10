Is it safe to travel to Mexico? Everything you need to know

Table of Contents Table of Contents Understanding safety in Mexico Popular safe travel destinations in Mexico Areas to exercise caution Travel tips for staying safe in Mexico

Mexico remains one of the top getaway destinations for both Americans and travelers from all over the globe. But let’s be real: Mexico sometimes gets a bad rap when it comes to safety, and that can leave you wondering, is it safe to travel to Mexico?

I have to admit, I’ve had my own preconceived ideas about Mexico’s safety in the past. But after chatting with some experts and diving into the details, I’ve realized it’s important to remember that Mexico is a huge country, and just like any other, there are both good and not-so-good areas.

I reached out to several professionals to get their take on the subject, and one of them, Michelle Osborn, Owner and Travel Consultant at Outta Here Travels, put it perfectly: “Is it safe to travel to Mexico? The short answer: Yes, with informed planning and common sense. Every year, as spring and summer travel pick up, I see the same recycled headlines raising alarm bells. But much of the fear is based on outdated or misunderstood information.”

So, let’s break it down. I’ll walk you through the best places to visit in Mexico, some destinations to avoid, and tips for staying safe while making the most of your Mexican adventure.

Understanding safety in Mexico

When it comes to safety in Mexico, the situation isn’t as black and white as it might seem at first glance. While it’s true that some parts of Mexico have struggled with safety concerns, the majority of the country is perfectly safe for tourists, and millions of people travel there every year without any issues. Like any country, safety can vary greatly depending on where you are. Mexico is a vast nation, with each region offering a different experience and safety dynamics.

While certain areas may face challenges, many of the most popular tourist hotspots are just as safe as, say, cities in Europe or the U.S. Osborn explained it well, stating, “Take Quintana Roo — home to Cancun, Playa del Carmen, and Tulum. It has been at a Level 2 U.S. travel advisory since 2018 — the same level as France and the U.K. Most serious incidents happen well outside tourist zones, and the majority of travelers enjoy safe, wonderful vacations.”

This shows just how important it is to look at the specifics of the area you’re visiting. While it’s true that some regions have higher crime rates, tourist areas in Mexico often have more security measures in place to keep visitors safe, such as police presence, private security, and well-established tourist infrastructure.

Popular safe travel destinations in Mexico

When it comes to safe travel spots in Mexico, there are a few places that stand out as both popular and secure: Cancun, Mexico City, Playa del Carmen, and Puerto Vallarta, for example, consistently offer low crime rates and have robust, tourist-oriented infrastructure. These areas are not only packed with attractions, but they also have safety measures like dedicated tourist police forces.

Jason Wright, Owner of Paradise Weddings in Playa del Carmen, explains, “Mexico is safe to visit. Like the U.S., where you choose to go makes all the difference. So, Detroit, Michigan, isn’t Boise, Idaho. The same goes for Mexico. Popular tourist destinations like Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, Cancun, and Tulum consistently report lower levels of crime compared to other regions and are generally considered safe for travelers.”

Areas to exercise caution

The U.S. State Department currently advises against travel to six Mexican states: Colima, Guerrero, Michoacan, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas, and Zacatecas, due to high crime rates. These areas have Level 4 travel advisories (“Do Not Travel”). Border towns can also sometimes experience higher crime rates, particularly along the U.S.-Mexico border. Be extra cautious if you are visiting or driving through cities like Tijuana, Ciudad Juárez, and Nuevo Laredo.

Travel tips for staying safe in Mexico

Many tips for staying safe while traveling in Mexico are the same as those you would use when traveling anywhere else in the world. Make sure you’re aware of your surroundings, travel in groups when possible, and consider purchasing travel insurance before heading across the border.

Sebastian Garrido, Digital Marketing Director at Vibe Adventures based in Mexico City, advises all travelers to bring cash along with them. “My tip is to change cash in your country before traveling,” he said. “There is a scam with currency exchange in some places in Mexico, especially at the airport. Turn off all of your cards and always keep your wallet and your documents safe.”

In the same vein, Marina Lange, Founder of Mexico Relocation Guide, said, “Don’t let anyone help you at an ATM when you are withdrawing money, be aware of your surroundings always, don’t make yourself a target by flashing your wealth, and most importantly, don’t ever agree to pay a bribe to a local authority. Corruption with cops isn’t that common in Mexico, but it can happen. Especially in some tourist areas like Cancun or Cabo.”

Lange also advises travelers to stick to toll roads when driving across the country. These roads are clearly marked with a letter “D” after the highway number, and have roadside assistance included in the toll fee, should you run into any issues.

Another interesting tip? Drive during the daylight to avoid hitting farm animals. “Many ranchers in very rural areas of Mexico, do not have their livestock fully fenced in,” Lange said, “and you definitely don’t want to hit a cow going 60 miles an hour on a poorly lit highway.”

So, is Mexico safe? Mexico is safe, as long as you stick to the right areas and remain vigilant. Once you have your passport to go to Mexico, it’s time to start planning your trip. As long as you take the proper precautions, you’re likely to have a smooth, stress-free journey.