The best suitcases for international travel: Top picks for your next adventure

Table of Contents Table of Contents Travelpro Platinum Elite Spinner Samsonite Freeform Spinner Briggs & Riley Baseline Extra Large Expandable Spinner July Checked Plus Luggage Paravel Aviator Trunk Tumi Alpha International Carry-On Rimowa Essential Check-In Luggage Victorinox Spectra 3.0 Large Expandable Case Eagle Creek Expanse 4-Wheel 26-Inch Monos Check-In Large

When it comes to international travel, having the right suitcase can make or break your experience. No one wants to arrive at their destination only to realize their luggage has a broken wheel, a damaged zipper, or worse, doesn’t fit the carry-on requirements of the airline. We’ve all been there (or at least heard the horror stories), which is why choosing the right suitcase is crucial. But with so many options out there, how do you know which is the best suitcase for international travel?

For the frequent business traveler

Travelpro Platinum Elite Spinner

Pros Durable materials with stain and water resistance

Smooth-rolling MagnaTrac wheels

TSA-compliant removable wet pocket for liquids

Built-in USB port for device charging Cons Slightly heavier than some competitors

The Travelpro Platinum Elite Spinner is a go-to for frequent flyers, thanks to its high-density nylon construction with DuraGuard coating. This suitcase is built to resist stains and water, keeping it looking sharp trip after trip. Leather accents add a touch of sophistication and extra durability.

Travelpro Platinum Elite Spinner For the frequent business traveler

For the lightweight minimalist

Samsonite Freeform Spinner

Pros Double spinner wheels

Expandable for additional packing space Cons Limited internal organization features

Exterior may scuff over time

If keeping things light is your priority, the Samsonite Freeform Spinner fits the bill. It’s tough enough to handle rough handling while staying incredibly lightweight.

Samsonite Freeform Spinner For the lightweight minimalist

For the heavy packer

Briggs & Riley Baseline Extra Large Expandable Spinner

Pros Generous packing capacity

Durable ballistic nylon construction

Lifetime warranty with repair coverage for airline damage

CX system for compression and expansion Cons Heavy when fully packed

Need more room for your essentials? The is known for its spacious design and durability. The patented CX compression-expansion system lets you pack more while keeping everything secure.

Briggs & Riley Baseline Extra Large Expandable Spinner For the heavy packer

For the stylish traveler

July Checked Plus Luggage

Pros Stylish and customizable colors

Durable aerospace-grade polycarbonate shell

Interior compression system for organized packing

100-day trial period Cons Limited availability in physical stores

The July Checked Plus Luggage combines style and substance with its sleek design and customizable features. Made from aerospace-grade polycarbonate, it’s durable yet lightweight. Plus, the smooth-glide wheels and leather details are a plus.

July Checked Plus Luggage For the stylish traveler

For the eco-conscious traveler

Paravel Aviator Trunk

Pros Sustainable, eco-friendly materials

Eye-catching retro-inspired design

Spacious interior with compression features Cons Retro design may not suit all tastes

If you’re looking to make sustainable travel choices, the Paravel Aviator Trunk may just be the right choice for you. Its recycled polycarbonate shell and vegan leather trim make it both functional and eco-friendly. The retro design is a stylish bonus.

Paravel Aviator Trunk For the eco-conscious traveler

For the luxury seeker

Tumi Alpha International Carry-On

Pros Premium materials and construction

Integrated USB port for device charging

Sleek and professional design

Exceptional customer service and warranty Cons Slightly heavier than some other carry-ons

Tumi is the epitome of luxury travel gear. The is one of our favorites, offering premium features like an integrated USB port and impeccable organization.

Tumi Alpha International Carry-On For the luxury seeker

For the design enthusiast

Rimowa Essential Check-In Luggage

Pros Ultra-durable polycarbonate construction

Lightweight for its size

Smooth-rolling wheels for easy maneuvering

Timeless, sophisticated design Cons Minimal interior organizational features

Rimowa’s Essential line is a classic choice for travelers who want long-lasting, beautiful luggage. The polycarbonate shell is lightweight yet tough, and its sleek design is timeless.

Rimowa Essential Check-In Luggage For the design enthusiast

For the organized traveler

Victorinox Spectra 3.0 Large Expandable Case

Pros Expandable design adds up to 40 percent more space

Personalization options

Smooth dual-caster wheels for stability Cons Limited color options

Victorinox, famous for its Swiss Army knives, also produces high-quality luggage. This suitcase offers durability, expandability, and smart features for organized packing.

Victorinox Spectra 3.0 Large Expandable Case For the organized traveler

For the adventurer

Eagle Creek Expanse 4-Wheel 26-Inch

Pros Lightweight design with expandable storage

Multiple grab handles for convenience Cons Not as stylish as other options

Limited internal organization

This suitcase is perfect for rugged trips. Its multi-directional wheels and heavy-duty wheel housing ensure it can handle whatever your adventure throws at it.

Eagle Creek Expanse 4-Wheel 26-Inch For the adventurer

For the minimalist

Monos Check-In Large

Pros Minimalist, stylish design

Vegan leather details add a luxe touch

Interior compression system

Comes with a lifetime warranty Cons Prone to scratches

Monos combines minimalistic aesthetics with practical features. The Check-In Large is spacious and made from aerospace-grade polycarbonate, providing excellent durability and a sleek look.

Monos Check-In Large For the minimalist

Choosing the best suitcase for international travel doesn’t have to be a hassle. Whether you’re a minimalist, need extra space for souvenirs, want something that will turn heads in the airport, or are just looking for something simple and practical, there’s a suitcase out there that’s perfect for you!