The best suitcases for international travel: Top picks for your next adventure

By
man standing in an airport with his suitcase next to him
Ashim D’Silva / Unsplash

When it comes to international travel, having the right suitcase can make or break your experience. No one wants to arrive at their destination only to realize their luggage has a broken wheel, a damaged zipper, or worse, doesn’t fit the carry-on requirements of the airline. We’ve all been there (or at least heard the horror stories), which is why choosing the right suitcase is crucial. But with so many options out there, how do you know which is the best suitcase for international travel?

Travelpro Platinum Elite Spinner
Travelpro Platinum Elite Spinner
For the frequent business traveler
Samsonite Freeform 24" Spinner
Samsonite Freeform Spinner
For the lightweight minimalist
Briggs & Riley Baseline Extra Large Expandable Spinner
Briggs & Riley Baseline Extra Large Expandable Spinner
For the heavy packer
July Checked Plus Luggage
July Checked Plus Luggage
For the stylish traveler
Paravel Aviator Trunk
Paravel Aviator Trunk
For the eco-conscious traveler
Tumi Alpha International Carry-On
Tumi Alpha International Carry-On
For the luxury seeker
Rimowa Essential Check-In Luggage
Rimowa Essential Check-In Luggage
For the design enthusiast
Victorinox Spectra 3.0 Expandable Large Case
Victorinox Spectra 3.0 Large Expandable Case
For the organized traveler
Eagle Creek Expanse 4-Wheel 26-Inch
Eagle Creek Expanse 4-Wheel 26-Inch
For the adventurer
Monos Check-In Large
Monos Check-In Large
For the minimalist
Travelpro Platinum® Elite International Carry-On Spinner
Travelpro

For the frequent business traveler

Travelpro Platinum Elite Spinner

Pros
  • Durable materials with stain and water resistance
  • Smooth-rolling MagnaTrac wheels
  • TSA-compliant removable wet pocket for liquids
  • Built-in USB port for device charging
Cons
  • Slightly heavier than some competitors

The Travelpro Platinum Elite Spinner is a go-to for frequent flyers, thanks to its high-density nylon construction with DuraGuard coating. This suitcase is built to resist stains and water, keeping it looking sharp trip after trip. Leather accents add a touch of sophistication and extra durability.

Travelpro Platinum Elite Spinner
Travelpro Platinum Elite Spinner
For the frequent business traveler
Samsonite Freeform Carry-On Spinner
Samsonite

For the lightweight minimalist

Samsonite Freeform Spinner

Pros
  • Double spinner wheels
  • Expandable for additional packing space
Cons
  • Limited internal organization features
  • Exterior may scuff over time

If keeping things light is your priority, the Samsonite Freeform Spinner fits the bill. It’s tough enough to handle rough handling while staying incredibly lightweight.

Samsonite Freeform 24" Spinner
Samsonite Freeform Spinner
For the lightweight minimalist
Briggs & Riley Baseline Extra Large Expandable Spinner
Briggs & Riley

For the heavy packer

Briggs & Riley Baseline Extra Large Expandable Spinner

Pros
  • Generous packing capacity
  • Durable ballistic nylon construction
  • Lifetime warranty with repair coverage for airline damage
  • CX system for compression and expansion
Cons
  • Heavy when fully packed

Need more room for your essentials? The is known for its spacious design and durability. The patented CX compression-expansion system lets you pack more while keeping everything secure.

Briggs & Riley Baseline Extra Large Expandable Spinner
Briggs & Riley Baseline Extra Large Expandable Spinner
For the heavy packer

For the stylish traveler

July Checked Plus Luggage

Pros
  • Stylish and customizable colors
  • Durable aerospace-grade polycarbonate shell
  • Interior compression system for organized packing
  • 100-day trial period
Cons
  • Limited availability in physical stores

The July Checked Plus Luggage combines style and substance with its sleek design and customizable features. Made from aerospace-grade polycarbonate, it’s durable yet lightweight. Plus, the smooth-glide wheels and leather details are a plus.

July Checked Plus Luggage
July Checked Plus Luggage
For the stylish traveler

For the eco-conscious traveler

Paravel Aviator Trunk

Pros
  • Sustainable, eco-friendly materials
  • Eye-catching retro-inspired design
  • Spacious interior with compression features
Cons
  • Retro design may not suit all tastes

If you’re looking to make sustainable travel choices, the Paravel Aviator Trunk may just be the right choice for you. Its recycled polycarbonate shell and vegan leather trim make it both functional and eco-friendly. The retro design is a stylish bonus.

Paravel Aviator Trunk
Paravel Aviator Trunk
For the eco-conscious traveler

For the luxury seeker

Tumi Alpha International Carry-On

Pros
  • Premium materials and construction
  • Integrated USB port for device charging
  • Sleek and professional design
  • Exceptional customer service and warranty
Cons
  • Slightly heavier than some other carry-ons

Tumi is the epitome of luxury travel gear. The is one of our favorites, offering premium features like an integrated USB port and impeccable organization.

Tumi Alpha International Carry-On
Tumi Alpha International Carry-On
For the luxury seeker
Rimowa Essential Check-In Luggage
Rimowa

For the design enthusiast

Rimowa Essential Check-In Luggage

Pros
  • Ultra-durable polycarbonate construction
  • Lightweight for its size
  • Smooth-rolling wheels for easy maneuvering
  • Timeless, sophisticated design
Cons
  • Minimal interior organizational features

Rimowa’s Essential line is a classic choice for travelers who want long-lasting, beautiful luggage. The polycarbonate shell is lightweight yet tough, and its sleek design is timeless.

Rimowa Essential Check-In Luggage
Rimowa Essential Check-In Luggage
For the design enthusiast
Victorinox Spectra 3.0 Large Expandable Case
Victorinox

For the organized traveler

Victorinox Spectra 3.0 Large Expandable Case

Pros
  • Expandable design adds up to 40 percent more space
  • Personalization options
  • Smooth dual-caster wheels for stability
Cons
  • Limited color options

Victorinox, famous for its Swiss Army knives, also produces high-quality luggage. This suitcase offers durability, expandability, and smart features for organized packing.

Victorinox Spectra 3.0 Expandable Large Case
Victorinox Spectra 3.0 Large Expandable Case
For the organized traveler
Eagle Creek Expanse 4-Wheel 26-Inch
Eagle Creek

For the adventurer

Eagle Creek Expanse 4-Wheel 26-Inch

Pros
  • Lightweight design with expandable storage
  • Multiple grab handles for convenience
Cons
  • Not as stylish as other options
  • Limited internal organization

This suitcase is perfect for rugged trips. Its multi-directional wheels and heavy-duty wheel housing ensure it can handle whatever your adventure throws at it.

Eagle Creek Expanse 4-Wheel 26-Inch
Eagle Creek Expanse 4-Wheel 26-Inch
For the adventurer
Monos Check-In Large
Monos

For the minimalist

Monos Check-In Large

Pros
  • Minimalist, stylish design
  • Vegan leather details add a luxe touch
  • Interior compression system
  • Comes with a lifetime warranty
Cons
  • Prone to scratches

Monos combines minimalistic aesthetics with practical features. The Check-In Large is spacious and made from aerospace-grade polycarbonate, providing excellent durability and a sleek look.

Monos Check-In Large
Monos Check-In Large
For the minimalist

Choosing the best suitcase for international travel doesn’t have to be a hassle. Whether you’re a minimalist, need extra space for souvenirs, want something that will turn heads in the airport, or are just looking for something simple and practical, there’s a suitcase out there that’s perfect for you!

