The best suitcases for international travel: Top picks for your next adventure

When it comes to international travel, having the right suitcase can make or break your experience. No one wants to arrive at their destination only to realize their luggage has a broken wheel, a damaged zipper, or worse, doesn’t fit the carry-on requirements of the airline. We’ve all been there (or at least heard the horror stories), which is why choosing the right suitcase is crucial. But with so many options out there, how do you know which is the best suitcase for international travel?
For the frequent business traveler
Travelpro Platinum Elite Spinner
- Durable materials with stain and water resistance
- Smooth-rolling MagnaTrac wheels
- TSA-compliant removable wet pocket for liquids
- Built-in USB port for device charging
- Slightly heavier than some competitors
The Travelpro Platinum Elite Spinner is a go-to for frequent flyers, thanks to its high-density nylon construction with DuraGuard coating. This suitcase is built to resist stains and water, keeping it looking sharp trip after trip. Leather accents add a touch of sophistication and extra durability.
For the lightweight minimalist
Samsonite Freeform Spinner
- Double spinner wheels
- Expandable for additional packing space
- Limited internal organization features
- Exterior may scuff over time
If keeping things light is your priority, the Samsonite Freeform Spinner fits the bill. It’s tough enough to handle rough handling while staying incredibly lightweight.
For the heavy packer
Briggs & Riley Baseline Extra Large Expandable Spinner
- Generous packing capacity
- Durable ballistic nylon construction
- Lifetime warranty with repair coverage for airline damage
- CX system for compression and expansion
- Heavy when fully packed
Need more room for your essentials? The is known for its spacious design and durability. The patented CX compression-expansion system lets you pack more while keeping everything secure.
For the stylish traveler
July Checked Plus Luggage
- Stylish and customizable colors
- Durable aerospace-grade polycarbonate shell
- Interior compression system for organized packing
- 100-day trial period
- Limited availability in physical stores
The July Checked Plus Luggage combines style and substance with its sleek design and customizable features. Made from aerospace-grade polycarbonate, it’s durable yet lightweight. Plus, the smooth-glide wheels and leather details are a plus.
For the eco-conscious traveler
Paravel Aviator Trunk
- Sustainable, eco-friendly materials
- Eye-catching retro-inspired design
- Spacious interior with compression features
- Retro design may not suit all tastes
If you’re looking to make sustainable travel choices, the Paravel Aviator Trunk may just be the right choice for you. Its recycled polycarbonate shell and vegan leather trim make it both functional and eco-friendly. The retro design is a stylish bonus.
For the luxury seeker
Tumi Alpha International Carry-On
- Premium materials and construction
- Integrated USB port for device charging
- Sleek and professional design
- Exceptional customer service and warranty
- Slightly heavier than some other carry-ons
Tumi is the epitome of luxury travel gear. The is one of our favorites, offering premium features like an integrated USB port and impeccable organization.
For the design enthusiast
Rimowa Essential Check-In Luggage
- Ultra-durable polycarbonate construction
- Lightweight for its size
- Smooth-rolling wheels for easy maneuvering
- Timeless, sophisticated design
- Minimal interior organizational features
Rimowa’s Essential line is a classic choice for travelers who want long-lasting, beautiful luggage. The polycarbonate shell is lightweight yet tough, and its sleek design is timeless.
For the organized traveler
Victorinox Spectra 3.0 Large Expandable Case
- Expandable design adds up to 40 percent more space
- Personalization options
- Smooth dual-caster wheels for stability
- Limited color options
Victorinox, famous for its Swiss Army knives, also produces high-quality luggage. This suitcase offers durability, expandability, and smart features for organized packing.
For the adventurer
Eagle Creek Expanse 4-Wheel 26-Inch
- Lightweight design with expandable storage
- Multiple grab handles for convenience
- Not as stylish as other options
- Limited internal organization
This suitcase is perfect for rugged trips. Its multi-directional wheels and heavy-duty wheel housing ensure it can handle whatever your adventure throws at it.
For the minimalist
Monos Check-In Large
- Minimalist, stylish design
- Vegan leather details add a luxe touch
- Interior compression system
- Comes with a lifetime warranty
- Prone to scratches
Monos combines minimalistic aesthetics with practical features. The Check-In Large is spacious and made from aerospace-grade polycarbonate, providing excellent durability and a sleek look.
Choosing the best suitcase for international travel doesn’t have to be a hassle. Whether you’re a minimalist, need extra space for souvenirs, want something that will turn heads in the airport, or are just looking for something simple and practical, there’s a suitcase out there that’s perfect for you!