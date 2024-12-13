 Skip to main content
The Skyscanner 2025 Travel Trends hub can help you book your dream trip

By
Man in the water GettyImages-1210383428
Getty Images

There’s an intersection between hobbies and travel that most of us might not recognize. For example, gamers might want to visit famous locations from video games, or places that inspired them. Stargazers might want to visit open and renowned celestial viewing spots. Art enthusiasts might want to see the biggest masterpieces across the world. Horticulturalists might want to see all the botanical miracles. It doesn’t matter what you’re into, there’s always a destination for you. But planning out those trips is not the simplest thing to do.  Skyscanner, a world-leading travel app, can help.

How? Skyscanner searches billions of prices every day across available flights, hotels, and rental cars, with the goal of helping travelers book their dream trips with ease. But I’m not really here to sell you on an app, although you should definitely check out Skyscanner. I am here to share Skyscanner’s 2025 Travel Trends hub. The idea is that it might help you book your next big trip.

What’s so special about the Skyscanner Travel Trends 2025 hub?

portugal trip by louis droege unsplash
Louis Droege / Unsplash

Just as I mentioned above, sometimes we need a little inspiration. Everyone knows that you should take time away to visit a remote location. You need to relax, unwind, and reset. That’s why vacations exist, whether you go with your entire family or go alone. But again, it’s not always easy to plan out those experiences, especially with what’s involved. You have to book a place to stay, a way to get there, a way to get around, and perhaps most importantly, a way to get back home when it’s all done.

So, choosing a destination or planning a trip isn’t just about where you want to go and what you want to do. It’s also about everything else that trip entails, like places to stay and sleep, how to move around or public transport, and so much more. The Skyscanner Travel Trends 2025 hub can kickstart many of those ideas. Unpacking the common trends can help you find popular destinations. If you want to go against the grain there are other breakdowns, too. Sport Mode walks you through the best trips for sports fans and athletes. Astro Adventurers the celestial sights. Reset Jetters has a bunch of locations you can go off-grid and relax. Even Cowboy Core gets you back in the saddle with some country-themed destinations.

Basically, each segment tells you places you can go, and things you can do, and gets the entire process started. It’s all the inspiration you need to take your next big dream trip. And if you do find something you like, you can use Skyscanner to make it all happen. Book flights, cars, and hotels, all in one place.

Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Staff Writer
The Manual's resident cigar enthusiast and expert. Branded content writer. Purveyor of all things tech and magical.
Alaska Airlines will add nonstop routes to these Asian countries
Alaska Airlines will add direct flights to Tokyo and Seoul
Tokyo Japan

Alaska Air Group continues to build upon the merger of Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines by making Seattle a new global hub. As part of that, Hawaiian Airlines will offer direct flights from the Pacific Northwest city to Tokyo Narita, Japan (NRT) and Seoul Incheon, South Korea (ICN) beginning in 2025. 
The new flights offer a gateway to Asia
Seoul, South Korea Y K via Unsplash

The Seattle to Tokyo flight starts on May 12, 2025, aboard an Airbus A330-200 aircraft. Combined with oneworld Alliance partner Japan Airlines, the flight provides multiple connections throughout Asia. Fares are currently available for purchase on alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com. The flight to Seoul begins in October 2025, and tickets are available for sale early next year. 

Read more
Qantas is celebrating Christmas with these special touches
Qantas celebrates Christmas with unique offerings
Qantas Christmas airplane

Qantas is tapping into the holiday spirit with festive airplane liveries, special inflight menus, and a refreshed beer offering. The airline is set for one of its busiest seasons ever, with millions taking to the skies aboard Australia’s national carrier. Each flight will be a veritable Christmas party, with unique offerings throughout.
“Dasher-8” and “Rudolph” take to the skies

Qantas painted two aircraft to match the holiday mood, with a Q400 donning a “Dasher-8” scheme and a 737 named “Rudolph”. Those flying on these planes will earn double points in a special promotion. Additionally, an A321 freight aircraft with a “Santa’s Freight” livery will carry thousands of presents throughout the country.

Read more
This airline’s Boston lounge offers New England flavor
The newest Delta One lounge offers New England flavor
Delta One Lounge Boston

The latest Delta One lounge opened at Boston Logan International Airport, offering a premium experience with New England flair. It’s the airline’s third Delta One lounge, comprised of 6,700 square feet of upscale surroundings and offering fine seafood and local favorites.
Delta One Lounge Boston: Ocean-inspired luxury
Dining area at Delta One Lounge, Boston Delta Air Lines

Passengers can access the new lounge via the Delta Sky Club in Concourse E. The design taps into New England’s maritime history, with a ceiling and bar shape paying homage to the USS Constitution, nicknamed “Old Iron Sides,” the world's oldest commissioned warship still on the water. Today, it’s docked in Boston Harbor. 

Read more