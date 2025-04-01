This Caribbean island was just issued a Level 3 travel advisory

The U.S. State Department has issued a “Level 3: Reconsider Travel” advisory for the Caribbean destination of Trinidad and Tobago, warning visitors of serious safety risks, including crime, terrorism, and kidnapping. The advisory comes amid rising concerns over gang violence, narcotics trafficking, and frequent shootings in parts of the capital, Port of Spain.

According to the State Department, violent crime, including incidents targeting foreigners, remains a significant issue. Recent kidnappings have involved both visitors and a U.S. legal permanent resident, highlighting the growing risks in certain areas.

What to know before you go

Despite the recent travel advisory, Trinidad and Tobago remains a popular destination for many travelers. Major cruise lines frequently stop at the islands, and Port of Spain is famous for its annual spring carnival, drawing visitors from all over the world.

If you already have plans to visit or must travel to Trinidad and Tobago during the current state of emergency, the U.S. State Department recommends enrolling in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP). This free service will send important alerts from the U.S. Embassy and help officials locate you in case of an emergency.

For U.S. government employees and travelers, certain areas of Port of Spain have been restricted due to safety concerns. These include:

Laventille

The southern end of Charlotte Street (between Oxford Street and Park Street)

Piccadilly Street

Besson Street

Beetham, Sea Lots, Cocorite, and the interior of Queens’ Park Savannah

Additionally, travel is restricted after dark in:

Downtown Port of Spain

Fort George overlook

All beaches

It’s advisable for all travelers to exercise similar caution and avoid these high-risk areas.

Cruise passengers are advised to remain within the secure cruise port areas and participate only in excursions organized by the cruise line for added safety.

Other helpful tips for visitors include purchasing comprehensive travel insurance, reviewing the U.S. State Department’s Country Security Report for Trinidad and Tobago, and preparing a plan for potential emergency situations.