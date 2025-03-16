The safest Caribbean islands: Where to visit for your next beachy vacation

Table of Contents Table of Contents Montserrat The British Virgin Islands Bonaire Martinique Antigua and Barbuda Barbados Cayman Islands Sint Maarten Grenada Saba

If you’ve been dreaming of sandy beaches and crystal clear waters, but recent travel advisories for places like Belize and Jamaica have you second-guessing your trip, you’re not alone. Safety is a top concern for many travelers (myself included), and no one wants to spend their vacation worrying about crime or security risks.

However, there are still plenty of Caribbean destinations where you can relax without too much concern. And some of the best Caribbean islands also happen to be the safest, so you don’t have to make any compromises when planning your travels. These are the safest Caribbean islands where you can kick back and enjoy paradise, stress-free.

Recommended Videos

Montserrat

Montserrat, often called the Emerald Isle of the Caribbean, is one of the safest Caribbean islands, with a Level 1 travel advisory from the U.S. Department of State. Just a short 20-minute flight from Antigua, this hidden gem is home to unique black sand beaches and the active Soufrière Hills volcano. With its rolling green hills and Irish heritage, Montserrat offers a peaceful and unique escape away from the typical Caribbean crowds.

The British Virgin Islands

Also with a Level 1 travel advisory, the British Virgin Islands (BVI) is a safe and inviting Caribbean destination. Known as a yachting paradise, BVI offers luxury accommodations like Rosewood Little Dix Bay on Virgin Gorda and Scrub Island Resort, Spa & Marina. Snorkeling enthusiasts can explore spots such as The Indians and The Caves near Norman Island, as well as the massive rock formations at The Baths on Virgin Gorda.

Bonaire

​​The B of the ABC Islands (along with Aruba and Curaçao), Bonaire is one of the safest Caribbean islands and a perfect getaway for nature lovers. This Dutch island offers a slice of the Netherlands in the tropics, minus the crowds. Bonaire National Marine Park is a must-visit, protecting some of the world’s healthiest coral reefs. Beyond snorkeling and diving, you’ll find untouched beaches, charming markets, and cozy boutique hotels.

Martinique

A little bit of France in the Caribbean, Martinique blends French and West Indian culture. Most visitors arrive in Fort-de-France, the busy capital with great beaches, shopping, and peaceful parks. Spend your days indulging in French pastries at a local cafe or exploring the island’s lush rainforests. And with only a Level 1 travel advisory, Martinique is as safe as it is beautiful.

Antigua and Barbuda

Antigua and Barbuda, positioned where the Atlantic and Caribbean meet, is home to over 365 beaches, safe towns, and friendly locals. One of this country’s claims to fame is its excellent cuisine. We spoke to Katy Horne, Managing Director at Paradise Found LLC, to learn more about the island.

“Antigua and Barbuda represent the ultimate Caribbean escape with their untouched white and pink sand beaches, wildlife-filled lagoons, and serene waters. A day trip to Barbuda from Antigua offers visitors a chance to experience Nobu Barbuda, where guests can enjoy the crystal clear waters of Princess Diana Beach, relax in the private cabanas, and enjoy the signature Nobu cuisine in a spectacular setting.”

Barbados

With a Level 1 travel advisory, traveling to Barbados is both safe and exciting. Whether you’re exploring the island’s lively nightlife or visiting St. Nicholas Abbey and Steam Railway for a rum tasting in a historic 1658 plantation house, there’s plenty to do. For an unforgettable snorkeling experience, book a catamaran tour to Carlisle Bay, where you can swim alongside sea turtles and explore colorful coral reefs.

Cayman Islands

One of the best Caribbean islands for a luxurious and safe getaway, the Cayman Islands boast a Level 1 travel advisory. Stay in style at top resorts like The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman on Seven Mile Beach (a personal favorite of mine). Swim with friendly stingrays at Stingray City, explore island history at the Cayman Islands National Museum, or mingle with locals at the waterfront fish market next to Cayman Cabana.

Sint Maarten

As one of the safest Caribbean islands, Sint Maarten is a fantastic destination for adventure and relaxation. Watch planes fly just overhead at Maho Beach, then walk over to grab fresh seafood at Sunset Bar & Grill, where the daily flight schedule is written on a surfboard. You’ll also want to pay a visit to Topper’s Rhum Distillery for a tasting or take a stroll through Marigot Market for local crafts and food.

Grenada

A dream destination for nature lovers, Grenada is one of the safest Caribbean islands, with one-ninth of the island dedicated to national parks and wildlife sanctuaries. If you have a sweet tooth, take a Jeep tour to The Grenada Chocolate Company, where rich organic dark chocolate is made from local Trinitario cocoa beans. You will also find plenty of beaches and spice plantations to check out.

Saba

With a population of just over 2,000, Saba is one of the safest Caribbean islands (and one of the smallest), offering a peaceful and laid-back escape. This tiny Dutch island is the peak of the dormant Mount Scenery volcano, which you can hike for incredible views. Accessible by ferry from Sint Maarten, Saba is also a hotspot for divers, as its Saba Marine Park is home to coral reefs, dolphins, sharks, and sea turtles.