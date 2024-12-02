Barbados travel guide: How to experience Bajan culture to the fullest

Table of Contents Table of Contents Where to stay Where to eat What to explore

Known as the birthplace of rum, the stunning island of Barbados has something to offer every type of traveler. The island offers historical landmarks and attractions for the history lover, such as the Charles Fort UNESCO World Heritage Site and Harrison’s Cave. It also offers over 80 pristine white-sand beaches for travelers seeking relaxation.

For the food adventurer, the island has endless restaurants featuring rich culture and cuisine. No matter what you’re looking for, you’ll find something new to explore every time you visit Barbados. Here’s how to experience Bajan culture to the fullest, from the best attractions to the best spots for local cuisine.

Where to stay

Barbados has many exceptional hotels scattered throughout the island, many located on the west or the south coast. West Coast hotels are pricier and known for calmer beaches and more relaxing atmospheres. On the other hand, many more popular tourist hotels are located on the south coast, known for vibrant nightlife, dining options, and beautiful beaches.

The type of hotel you choose to stay at while in Barbados ultimately depends on the type of travel you prefer. Traditional local hotels, such as the Radisson Aquatica Resort or the Time Out Hotel, provide a standard accommodation experience that allows you to roam and explore everything the island of Barbados offers.

On the other hand, all-inclusive experiences like those offered at Sandals Barbados or Sandals Royal Barbados deliver a stress-free vacation vibe with all food and beverages included. Here, you can relax by the swim-up bar, enjoy water sports, and roam the beautiful resort without worries. If you can’t decide which type of vacation is best, consider splitting your stay in Barbados. A few nights at a traditional hotel and at an all-inclusive resort allow you to relax and explore during your vacation.

Hilton Barbados Resort

Hilton Barbados Resort offers guests a great blend of relaxation and history. This resort has stunning views of the Caribbean from every room, two outdoor pools, and access to two white-sand beaches. Everything is located centrally in the lobby, including a coffee shop, rum bar, spa, and more. Located near Pebbles Beach, guests can walk just a few minutes off-site to access one of Barbados’ many public beaches.

Another part of what makes this Barbados resort unique is its history. Here, guests can explore the 17th-century ruins of Charles Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Located on resort grounds at Needham’s Point, this historical treasure is visible from many of the Hilton’s guest rooms. Unlike other hotels in the area, the location of this historic sight on Hilton’s property gives you the unique opportunity to explore the history of Barbados on your vacation.

Sandals Royal Barbados Resort

The Sandals resort in Barbados, located in St. Lawrence Gap, has two sides: Royal Barbados and Barbados. Each hotel connects, and guests staying at either resort can utilize the amenities and 21 restaurants on either side as part of the all-inclusive package. Sandals Royal Barbados is slightly more modern, featuring stunning upgraded rooms with luxury soaking tubs and walk-out pools. This adults-only resort is ideal for couples or groups of couples traveling together.

The resort features several pools, including a European and Infinity pool, and access to stunning beaches. Sandals Royal Barbados also differentiates itself from other Sandals resorts in the Caribbean with the first-ever rooftop pool at a Sandals resort’s bar. There is a great deal of selection regarding international dining options, too, such as the Bombay Club Indian restaurant and Portfolios Italian restaurant.

Where to eat

Barbados is the perfect island for true foodies, thanks to its long stretches of top-tier bars and restaurants. There’s plenty of variety between elegant dinner restaurants, and simple food stands to grab lunch. If you want to explore all local Barbados food, stay at a hotel within walking distance of St. Lawrence Gap or the beaches.

There are also top-dining options Within the various resorts, such as Hilton Barbados Resorts’ Grille Bajan-Inspired. You do not need to stay at the resort to dine at the restaurant (access available to the public).

Best breakfast cafe: George Washington Coffee House

The George Washington Coffee House is a must-visit. It is within a 10-minute walk of popular resorts such as the Radisson and Hilton Barbados Resort. This cafe is situated right next to the George Washington Museum but can be accessed without purchasing tickets to the museum.

Whether you want a grab-n-go coffee or want to dine out for breakfast or lunch, visitors here can enjoy a taste of Latin and Caribbean foods in a vibrant, upbeat atmosphere. Notable menu items include the breakfast arepas. There is an indoor and outdoor seating area with a great view of the George Washington House. Notable menu options include breakfast arepas, empanadas, and cheese tostones. You can also get some delicious cocktails here too, such as the strawberry daiquiri pictured above.

Best variety: The Worthing Square Food Garden

The Worthing Square Food Garden is a popular spot among locals and tourists. Located in the Bridgetown area of Barbados, the food court is just a quick walk or taxi ride away from many local resorts. Here, you’ll find a garden of various food trucks from every imaginable cuisine. The area is set up to look like a food court with plenty of picnic tables in the center where you can enjoy your food. Some examples of foods here include international cuisines such as Indian, Asian, and Arabic foods that can be enjoyed at Worthing Square.

Worthing Square is open seven days a week, from morning to night, giving you plenty of time to stop by during your trip. You can enjoy various local entertainment while dining on the evening stage. Some vendors only accept cash, but many accept major credit cards. The food court also has plenty of great beverage spots, such as the Mount Gay Rum Bar and a Bubble Tea stand.

Best luxury dining: Hilton The Grille Bajan Inspired

The Hilton’s Grille Bajan-Inspired is a great spot to dine for next-level Barbados food. Everything here is cooked to perfection. While it is pricy, every bite is worth it. The presentation of every item, including appetizers and desserts, was exceptional. But more importantly, each bite tasted fresh and seasoned to perfection. In addition to the popular Ribeye steak, other favorites include the mahi-mahi risotto and the maple glazed pork belly appetizer. The selection of gourmet cocktails and wines was also notable.

The atmosphere at the Grille Bajan-Inspired is also extraordinary, with a modern and unique flair. Whether for a special occasion or a “treat yourself” meal, this restaurant is amongst the best in Barbados for a top-tier dinner. When visiting in November (Barbados Independence Month), don’t miss the Independence Day cocktail layered with blue and yellow to represent the flag of Barbados.

Best lunch stop: Bliss Cafe

Bliss Cafe is a family-run cafe recommended by locals. It is perfect for trying true, authentic Bajan flavors. The flatbreads, such as the curried chicken flatbread, are rich in flavor and garnished with freshly grown greens. In addition to lunch options, Bliss Cafe makes exceptional milkshakes and blended coffee drinks. Guests staying at Sandals Barbados or Sandals Royal Barbados have just a five-minute walk to this popular cafe.

What to explore

Hunte’s Gardens

Visit what is known as the “most enchanting place on earth: Hunte’s Gardens. Hunte’s Gardens is a tropically-inspired botanical garden attraction located in the St. Joseph area of central Barbados. Here, you can sit down, rest, and relax while taking in stunning views of the dozens of plant species that surround you. Located between the Welchman Hall Gully and Flower Forest, nature lovers won’t miss this top attraction. Hunte’s Gardens was created in the 1950s by horticulturist Anthony Hunte.

Harrison’s Cave

Harrison’s Cave at the Eco Adventure Park is one of Barbados’ most unique attractions and is surely a must-see. This crystallized limestone cave features flowing streams, pools of crystal clear water, and a unique history. During the 45-minute tour, you’ll board a tram car that travels deeper and deeper through the cave. Throughout the tour, your tour guide will inform you about the rich history of this cave and how calcium deposits form its unique environment.

If you want to continue exploring, Harrison’s Cave Eco Adventure Park has other attractions, such as a nature trail walk, an adventure course, and zip-lining adventures. There is also a unique gift shop to explore and a Mount Gay Rum Bar to enjoy delicious rum punch before or after your tour.

Pebbles Beach

Small but mighty, Pebbles Beach is the perfect public beach to visit for a true taste of Barbados. Alongside the beach, there are multiple tiki bars and food shacks, such as the popular Cuzz’s Fish Stand for a tasty fish cutter. Pebbles Beach, located on the southwest coast of Barbados, has warm, white, and soft sand to dip your toes into. Whether you want to try water sports (such as scuba diving or stand-up paddleboarding) or just want to enjoy some sunbathing, Pebbles Beach is easily accessible by foot from many of the area’s popular hotels.