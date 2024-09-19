 Skip to main content
Mount Gay releases its newest terroir-driven single estate rum

Mount Gay just released a new single estate rum

By
Mount Gay Rum
Located in the Parish of St. Lucy in Barbados, Mount Gay is the world’s oldest continuously running rum distillery, with a genesis of 1703. Even with all of this history, it doesn’t simply stick to a few tried-and-true expressions. While the brand is well-known for its flagship, classic expressions (like Eclipse, XO, and Black Barrel), it’s also known for its limited releases, specifically its Single Estate Series.

Recently, the well-known rum brand launched its newest Single Estate Series expression called 24_02_Vt18d2. Also known as Single Estate Series Release 02, this terroir-driven rum is made with a blend of rums produced from the 2018 Mount Gay Estate sugar cane grown on the 324-acre Mount Gay and Oxford Estates that the brand acquired in 2015.

This release is made with 100% molasses created from sugar cane grown onsite. Fermented for nine days, it is then distilled in copper pot stills before being matured in American oak ex-bourbon barrels. The result is a memorable dark rum with notes of candied almonds, brown sugar, charred oak, citrus peels, bananas, and gentle island spices.

Master Blender Trudiann Branker believes that this is a truly unique, special rum that needs to be tasted to be believed.

“What makes 24_02 different and special is that it is the first vintage in the Single Estate Series, coming from just one year of harvest,” she said in a press release. “23_01 was a blend of two harvest years, 2016 & 2017. 24_02 showcases the unique character of Mount Gay’s Estate in a single year, made with 100% sugar cane grown on the Estate, in St Lucy, Barbados, illustrating further our connection to Mount Gay’s heritage and terroir, allowing consumers to discover the influence of a warm and sunny season until the harvest.”

Where can I buy it?

Mount Gay Rum
This bold, flavorful 110-proof, non-chill filtered rum is limited to only 5,418 bottles worldwide with only 1,200 being shipped to the US at select retailers. If you can find it, the suggested retail price is $400.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
