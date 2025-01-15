 Skip to main content
The U.S. just issued a travel warning for this popular cruise stop

The country of Belize is under a Level 2 advisory, while Belize City is under a Level 3 advisory.

Belize Barrier Reef
dronepicr / Flickr

The U.S. State Department has issued a Level 2 travel advisory for Belize, urging travelers to “exercise increased caution” when visiting the Central American country. The advisory, issued due to concerns over crime, highlights the prevalence of violent offenses, including sexual assault, armed robberies, home invasions, and even murder, often occurring during daylight hours and in tourist areas. A large portion of these crimes is tied to gang activity. 

Belize remains a popular stop for many cruise lines, including Carnival Dream, Royal Caribbean’s Jewel of the Seas, and Regal Princess, among others.

This news comes after the Central American countries of Costa Rica and Honduras were issued Level 2 and Level 3 travel advisories, respectively, last month.

Belize City is under a Level 3 advisory

Belize beach scene on Caye Caulker
amon1500 / Pixabay

Belize City has been issued a Level 3 advisory, urging travelers to “reconsider travel” to the area. This upgrade reflects concerns over violent crime, primarily gang-related, which is especially concentrated in the Southside of the city. 

This area, south of Haulover Creek Canal and extending to Fabers Road, is generally not frequented by tourists, but the advisory recommends extra caution if you plan to visit. Local law enforcement struggles with limited resources, and many crimes remain unsolved. 

Travelers should avoid walking or driving at night, stay aware of their surroundings, and avoid resisting robbery attempts. If you’re visiting the area on a cruise, it’s wise to stay within the confines of the ship or in safe spaces designated by the cruise line. It’s also advised to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive important updates and alerts.

