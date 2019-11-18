The 10 Best Travel Gifts for Men

With new gifts and gadgets hitting the market every other day, it’s getting hard to shop for friends and loved ones during the holidays. Traveler, in particular, can be especially finicky to buy for. This year, think outside the (subscription) box with these unique, classy, and legitimately useful gifts for the globetrotting adventurer in your life.

Wallet

Ekster Vachetta Parliament Wallet

A wallet seems like a mundane dad gift in the same vein as an automatic tie rack or a golf-themed paperweight. However, the wallets from Ekster are anything but ordinary. For the man who travels, has money, and doesn’t want to lose it, they make damn near perfect gifts. Like most premium wallets, the Vachetta Parliament features a streamlined design to minimize typical wallet “bulk,” yet it’s capable of holding up to 10 cards plus a bit of cash. Unlike most any other wallet, however, it features an embedded tracker chip to ensure it’s almost impossible to lose. On a single, three-hour charge, the battery lasts up to three months, and it’s locatable anywhere on the globe via a worldwide lost & found platform.

Backup Battery

LifeProof Power Pack 10

Every red-blooded male with a pulse and a passport travels with way too many gadgets these days. Most, however, are hip to the fact that a backup battery is a must. Give the gift of (almost) never-ending power this holiday with the LifeProof Power Pack 10 Qi Wireless Charger. The 10,000mAh power bank is beefy enough to recharge even the largest smartphones and tablets several times over. What truly sets it apart, however, is the built-in wireless Qi charging surface. Like almost every LifeProof product, it’s also waterproof, drop-proof, dirt-proof, and snow-proof so it’s built to survive any adventure. The built-in flashlight is a nice touch to boot.

Beard Care

The Art of Shaving Beard and Stubble Kit

A gentleman traveler refuses to neglect his daily grooming routine just because he’s away from home. New York’s The Art of Shaving has long been a mecca for facial hair connoisseurs. The brand’s Beard and Stubble Kit is a three-piece set designed to keep travelers’ beards looking fresh, soft, and well-tended. All three products — Stubble Balm, Peppermint Beard Wash, and Peppermint Beard Conditioner — rely on the highest-quality essential oils for a “fresh from the barber” look.

Multitool

Leatherman Wave+ Multitool

Travel long or far enough and something in your kit is guaranteed to need fixing. It could be a busted zipper, a wheel on your carry-on luggage, or protecting yourself against wolverines in the high Canadian Arctic. There’s just nothing better for solving any problem on the road than a proper multitool. The Leatherman Wave+ Multitool has everything you might need to get yourself unstuck from any situation. Pliers, knives, spring-action scissors, a bottle opener, a ruler, and several different files — the Wave+ combines them all into a single, compact tool. Just be sure to pack it in your checked bag.

Headphones

Master & Dynamic MW07 Plus True Wireless Earphones

Apple’s AirPods are cute, but the sophisticated traveler in your life deserves better. Master & Dynamic’s all-new MW07 Plus earphones take wireless audio to a whole new level with a design that’s thoroughly modern and luxurious. The earphones are available in Steel Blue, White Marble, and Tortoiseshell; all feature handcrafted acetate and a polished stainless steel charging case. They boast a bevy of high-tech upgrades, including IPX5 water resistance, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity with a 100-foot connection range, and 40 total hours of battery life with the charging case (enough to survive a roundtrip journey on the world’s longest flight from Sydney to London). Twin noise-reduction microphones and 10mm, custom Beryllium drivers guarantee great sound as well.

Carry-On Backpack

Peak Design Travel Backpack 45L

Finding the perfect travel backpack is no small feat. After endless rounds of testing, the simply named Travel Backpack 45L from Peak Design continues to be our go-to for one-bag travel. Like every product in PD’s catalog, the Travel Backpack is handsome, durable, and versatile. It meets all international carry-on size requirements while expanding to a spacious 45 liters or compacting down to a day-bag-friendly 35 liters. Clever features include hide-away shoulder straps, magnetic catches, and 360-degree grab handles. It’s all wrapped in a recycled 400D nylon canvas shell that’s waterproof for go-anywhere travel.

Electric Toothbrush

Quip Electric Toothbrush

Few things can make you feel human again after a long day (or three) on the road than brushing your teeth. Quip is unlike traditional electric toothbrushes because it’s lightweight, compact, and affordable. It’s waterproof, shower-safe, and packs down ridiculously small into its included travel cover that doubles as a suctioned mirror mount. Plus, it starts at just $25 — a fraction of the cost of its traditional brand-name competitors.

Travel T-Shirt

Aviator Air Dry Merino Wool Travel-T

When it comes to the best travel clothing and fabrics, smart travelers know merino wool is the only way to fly. The New Zealand-born material is soft, all-natural, quick-wicking, breathable, lightweight, wrinkle-resistant, and can be worn for days (even weeks) without washing. Of all the brands we’ve tested, Aviator’s Air Dry Merino Wool Travel-T is near-perfect in every way. Buy one in each of the three available colors, and you may never want or need to buy another travel T-shirt again.

Smartphone Lenses

Moment Smartphone Lenses

Even ascetic monks Instagram their vacations these days (or so we’ve heard). The point is most travelers appreciate chronicling their travels in photos but loathe the bulk and price associated with a full-blown photography kit with a DSLR camera, a handful of lenses, and all the appropriate accessories and cables. The answer is Moment Smartphone Lenses. These ultra-compact, screw-on lenses are designed to make the average smartphone a much better camera. From wide-angle to macro to super fisheye to telephoto, there’s a lens to match every creative style.

Artwork

Retina Creative City Light Maps

Sometimes the best travel gifts aren’t meant to travel. Displate’s City Light Maps depict the world’s greatest cities in stunning detail that literally glows. From afar, the one-of-a-kind artworks look like reference drawings from a digital biology textbook, while a close-up view reveals intricate neighborhood and street layouts unique to each city. They’re all printed on 3-mm-thick durable metal that mounts to the wall with magnets (no tools required!).

