Top 5 adventure travel trends for 2025: From friendtrips to purposeful parenting

Intrepid shares which trends will be dominating in 2025

camera and accessories scattered around backpack
Brevitē / Unsplash

Intrepid Travel has unveiled its “Five for 2025: Travel Trend Predictions,” spotlighting the biggest adventure travel trends set to shape the coming year. With nearly 1,000 small-group adventures spanning all seven continents, Intrepid has tapped into evolving traveler desires, revealing a fresh set of top trends that emphasize new ways of exploring the world. From “friendtrips” and family-oriented “purposeful parenting” experiences to the growing appeal of rail travel, here’s a look at what’s predicted to capture the hearts of travelers in 2025.

1. Women-only adventures

Images taken by Annapurna Mellor on the Turkey Women's Expedition Global press trip in June 2023.
Annapurna Mellor / Intrepid Travel

All-women group adventures are surging in popularity, with Intrepid Travel’s Women’s Expeditions experiencing a 37% growth in 2024. These all-female tours, led by local women, attract solo female travelers eager to explore new destinations with like-minded travelers.

2. ‘Not-Hot’ destinations

Intrepid Travel

In response to over-tourism frustrations, travelers are turning to “not-hot” destinations, seeking hidden gems over more crowded spots. In 2024, over 70% of Americans opted for lesser-known “dupe” destinations to escape the crowds. This trend is expected to grow, with travelers prioritizing cultural immersion and authentic experiences over tourist-heavy locations.

3. Friendtrips

Intrepid Travel

Friendtrips are on the rise among Zillenials, who are embracing group travel as a way to foster real-life connections. “Younger generations are really embracing group travel right now.” said Matt Berna, President of the Americas at Intrepid Travel, “they’re craving face to face connection in an increasingly digital world where it’s becoming harder to meet friends organically.”

4. Purposeful parenting

A collection of images taken by Siena Nisavic on the 18-35's South Korea Press trip in March 2024.
Siena Nisavic / Intrepid Travel

Purposeful parenting is driving family travel, with parents seeking meaningful, culturally immersive experiences for their children. Intrepid Travel’s family tours saw a 20% global increase in 2024, reflecting families’ desire to connect with local communities and learn from new and different cultures.

5. Back on track

Train in Mongolia
Intrepid Travel

Rail travel is making a comeback as travelers seek slower, more sustainable journeys. Embracing this trend, Intrepid Travel has introduced three new rail trips and extended over 50 tours by an extra day for 2025, allowing travelers to savor destinations at a relaxed pace while reducing their carbon footprint.

