The best hidden gem in Europe for summer 2025 is this Portuguese town

Tomar, Portugal was named Europe’s best hidden summer gem for 2025

By
Tomar, Portugal
Lsspng / Pixabay

With travel to Europe booming and overtourism sparking protests in parts of Spain and other major European cities, many savvy travelers are turning their attention to lesser-known destinations. Enter Tomar, Portugal, a quiet town that’s just been named the top hidden gem in Europe for summer 2025, according to a new study by property rental platform HomeToGo.

HomeToGo ranked destinations that offer stunning scenery, fascinating history, delicious food, and cultural appeal, all without the overwhelming crowds or sky-high prices of Europe’s major cities. Topping the list is Tomar, a town of just 20,000 people located inland between Lisbon and Porto (and closer to Lisbon). Despite its small size, Tomar holds a huge piece of European history: it was once the headquarters of the Knights Templar, and today still boasts one of the best-preserved Templar castles and churches in the world.

Tomar is also surprisingly affordable. Comfortable accommodations at Hotel dos Templários start at around $120 per night, while the charming Thomar Boutique Hotel can be booked from $110. For a truly immersive experience, visitors can dine at Taverna Antiqua, a themed restaurant offering medieval-inspired meals in a period-style setting. Or head to Casa das Ratas, a local favorite for hearty Portuguese fare and the occasional live fado performance.

Rounding out HomeToGo’s hidden gem list are Brisighella, Italy, in second place, and Nafplio, Greece, in third, proving that a magical European summer doesn’t have to come with tourist-packed streets.

Europe’s best hidden gems: The full list

Nafplio, Greece
Nafplio, Greece bnikos54 / Pixabay
  1. Tomar, Portugal
  2. Brisighella, Italy
  3. Nafplio, Greece
  4. Puy-l’Évêque, France
  5. Bremm, Germany
  6. Beynac-et-Cazenac, France
  7. Valdoviño, Spain
  8. Sibiu, Romania
  9. Labeaume, France
  10. Beaumaris, Wales, UK
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
