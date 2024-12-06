 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Discover Lisbon’s charm: Top attractions and hidden gems to explore

How to do Lisbon the right way

By
Lisbon, Portugal
nathsegato / Pixabay

Lisbon, or Lisboa to the locals, is one of those cities that you’ll remember forever after visiting. It’s not just the pastel-colored buildings that make it feel like a real-life painting or the hilly streets that give your legs a workout — it’s the entire vibe. This city has an effortless charm, and whether you’re into nightlife, beaches, or feasting on mouthwatering food, there’s no shortage of things to do in Lisbon.

Once a home base for explorers like Vasco da Gama, Lisbon’s maritime legacy is woven into its identity. Back in the day, ships set sail from this Portugal city to discover new worlds, and you can still feel that adventurous spirit in every corner. Wander around and you’ll stumble upon centuries-old monuments, incredible street art, and friendly locals.

Recommended Videos

Ready to dive into the best this city has to offer? Let’s explore the iconic things to do in Lisbon that make it a favorite among travelers from all over the world.

Related

LX Factory

LX Factory
amnat30 / Shutterstock

LX Factory is a fun spot where industrial history meets modern cool. Once a textiles factory, it’s now a buzzing hub filled with over 50 eclectic shops, trendy restaurants, and creative spaces. Wander through and you’ll find everything from quirky boutiques to local sandwich shops. A highlight is Ler Devagar, an iconic two-story bookstore with floor-to-ceiling shelves and a cozy coffee shop.

Clube de Fado

Fado
paologhedini / Pixabay

Fado is the heart and soul of Portugal — a hauntingly beautiful musical genre that weaves together poetry, emotion, and tradition. Many restaurants around town feature this type of music alongside your meal, and Clube de Fado is one of the best spots. Enjoy authentic dishes as talented artists serenade you with heartfelt Fado melodies.

Museum of Art, Architecture and Technology

Museum of Art, Architecture and Technology, Lisbon, Portugal
Boris-B / Shutterstock

The Museum of Art, Architecture, and Technology (MAAT) is a riverside gem and one of the best things to do in Lisbon. With quirky exhibits like Black Ancient Futures and Disco, featuring over 500 works by Swiss-Argentine artist Vivian Suter, there’s always something intriguing to see. The building, designed by British architect Amanda Levete, is a masterpiece itself, with beautiful white tiles and a rooftop terrace offering amazing views of the Tagus River.

Feira da Ladra

Feira da Ladra
Alexandre Rotenberg / Shutterstock

Feira da Ladra, Lisbon’s oldest and most iconic flea market, is a treasure trove of antiques, vintage finds, and handmade crafts. Dating back to the 13th century, it takes place every Tuesday and Saturday in Campo de Santa Clara, Alfama. Stroll through the bustling stalls, practice your bargaining skills, and uncover unique souvenirs. While some vendors accept cards, it’s best to bring cash just in case.

São Jorge Castle

Lisbon, Portugal
Amanda Teague / The Manual

Perched high above Lisbon, São Jorge Castle is a must-visit landmark with sweeping views of the entire city. Originally built by the Romans around 200 B.C., it was extensively renovated in the 1940s. A top tourist spot, it’s best to arrive early to beat the crowds and fully enjoy the incredible panoramas.

Ajuda National Palace

National Palace Lisbon
milosk50 / Shutterstock

The Ajuda National Palace, a 19th-century royal residence, is now a museum showcasing the grandeur of Portugal’s past. Once home to King Dom Luís I, its beautifully preserved rooms offer a glimpse into the neoclassical era. Wander through the halls and marvel at exquisite decorative arts, chandeliers, and marble statues. 

CASTRO

Castro
Castro Atelier de Pastéis de Nata

Pastéis de nata are irresistible Portuguese custard tarts with flaky pastry and a rich, egg-yolk custard filling. A beloved national treat, they’re enjoyed by locals throughout the day and can often be found for under a euro at bakeries and stands. For an authentic experience, head to CASTRO, where you can savor a fresh pastel de nata while watching them being expertly made by hand right before your eyes.

Sintra

Sintra, Portugal
essuera / Pixabay

Though not technically in Lisbon, Sintra is a must-visit just an hour away by train. Situated in the hills of the Serra de Sintra, this UNESCO World Heritage Site feels like a fairy tale come to life. Once a summer retreat for Portuguese royalty, Sintra boasts stunning mansions, exotic gardens, and enchanting palaces. 

Belém Tower

Belem Tower
oneras / Pixabay

Belém Tower, built between 1515 and 1521, is one of the most iconic things to do in Lisbon. Originally designed as a gateway to the city and a defense point against attacks, it played a key role during Portugal’s Age of Exploration. Today, visitors can explore the historic fort and enjoy amazing views from its open terrace, offering a cool perspective of Lisbon’s waterfront and the Tagus River.

Tram 28

Lisbon, Portugal
Leonhard_Niederwimmer / Pixabay

Tram 28 is one of the top things to do in Lisbon and a fun way to explore the city’s iconic neighborhoods. This historic tram takes you through popular areas like Graça, Alfama, Baixa, and Estrela, offering easy access to key sites. The route ends at the Prazeres Cemetery, a peaceful spot to visit. Be prepared for crowds, as Tram 28 is a favorite among locals and tourists, especially during peak times.

Praça do Comércio

Praça do Comércio, Lisbon, Portugal
MarlyneArt / Pixabay

Praça do Comércio is a stunning harbor-facing plaza that was once home to the royal palace before the 1755 earthquake. While it doesn’t take long to explore, it’s a perfect starting point for your Lisbon adventure. Surrounded by shops and cafes, it’s an ideal spot to relax, grab a coffee, and admire the beautiful yellow architecture. 

Cerâmicas na Linha

Portugal ceramics
2427999 / Pixabay

Ceramics play a significant role in Lisbon’s charm, with beautiful tiles adorning many buildings throughout the city. These iconic azulejos are a defining feature of Lisbon’s architecture. For the best ceramic pieces, head to Cerâmicas na Linha, where you’ll find a stunning selection of tiles, cups, plates, and other handcrafted pottery.

Lux Frágil

Nightclub scene
AbdAlRahman / Adobe Stock

After a day of sightseeing, dive into Lisbon’s nightlife at Lux Frágil, the city’s most famous club. With two dance floors and a riverside terrace, it’s the perfect spot to party. While the club opens around midnight, the best time to arrive is between 3:00 and 5:00 a.m., when the energy peaks. Lux Frágil typically stays open until 6:00 a.m., offering an unforgettable late-night experience.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer with over five years of experience, is a dedicated explorer of both the world and…
Europe’s iconic attractions set to increase fees for non-EU visitors
Iconic attractions like The Louvre and the Notre Dame may soon cost more to enter.
The Louvre

European tourism is taking a new turn as visitors from outside the EU may soon face higher entry fees at some of the continent’s most iconic sites. In France, this change is being championed by Culture Minister Rachida Dati, who recently announced plans to implement a supplemental €5 ($5.42) fee for non-EU nationals at certain national landmarks. Dati explained that this additional charge is aimed at funding the preservation and maintenance of the country’s historic sites.

The initiative, set to potentially launch in 2026, will be applied to well-known sites like the Louvre, where the base entry fee is currently €22 ($23.84). 

Read more
Discover the best time to visit Vietnam (Hint: It’s by region)
Because Vietnam stretches over 1,000 miles, the best time to visit depends on the region.
Vietnam

When it comes to planning a Vietnam adventure, timing can make all the difference. From the misty mountains of Sapa in the North to the sunny beaches of Phu Quoc in the South, Vietnam’s weather varies dramatically across its three regions – North, Central, and South. Stretching over 1,000 miles, the country spans from temperate to tropical climates. Whether you’re exploring the streets of Hanoi or cruising through Halong Bay, knowing the best time to visit Vietnam will help you get the most out of this beautiful country.
Vietnam’s climate

Vietnam experiences two main seasons: the wet season and the dry season. Generally, the dry season runs from November to April, while the wet season lasts from May to October. Understanding the monsoon season is also crucial when planning your trip, and the biggest risk of storms occurs between August and September. On average, Vietnam faces about four to six typhoons each year, bringing heavy rain and strong winds, particularly to the southern coast and the far northern coast, including the Halong Bay. While the weather can be severe near the shore, you might find that inland areas experience just heavy rain.

Read more
From Machu Picchu to Lima: The ideal times to visit Peru’s top destinations
Finding the perfect season for every destination
Peru landscape

Peru is a traveler’s paradise, blending breathtaking natural wonders with interesting cultural history. This country has it all, whether you’re hiking through the ruins of Machu Picchu or exploring the depths of the Amazon rainforest. But to make the most of your adventure, you’ll want to plan your trip around the best time to visit Peru. From weather patterns to local festivals, timing can make a big difference in what you experience. Let’s explore the best times to pack your bags and head to this South American country.
The overall best time to visit Peru

The best time to visit Peru is during the dry season, which runs from May to October, especially if you’re planning to spend time outdoors. This time of year is great for outdoor adventures, offering sunny days and ideal conditions for exploring. While the weather can differ depending on where you are in the country, the dry season generally brings bright and dry weather, making it perfect for enjoying outdoor activities without worrying about getting caught in the rain or trekking through muddy paths.

Read more