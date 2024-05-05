 Skip to main content
This is now the best airport in the world, according to travelers

Have you been to this stunning airport?

Doha Airport
gnoparus / Shutterstock

In a resounding victory for aviation excellence, Doha’s Hamad International Airport has emerged triumphant as the World’s Best Airport of 2024, knocking 12-time winner Singapore Changi Airport down to second place. The accolade was bestowed upon Hamad International Airport at the World Airport Awards, a pinnacle event held during the recent Passenger Terminal EXPO in Frankfurt. The awards are determined by responses from customers to Skytrax’s annual global airport customer satisfaction survey.

Hamad International also clinched the title of the World’s Best Airport Shopping and the Best Airport in the Middle East. Let’s take a look at what makes Hamad International Airport so special, as well as the rankings for the other best airports in the world.

About Hamad International Airport

Doha Airport
Nate Hovee / Shutterstock

First opened in 2014, Hamad International Airport is a sight to be seen. What sets the airport apart is its commitment to innovation and providing a world-class passenger experience. The airport’s architecturally stunning design, efficient systems, and incredible amenities have earned it the title of the World’s Best Airport. With a passenger terminal spanning 600,000 square meters, the airport boasts 138 check-in counters, including 14 private booths for Qatar Airways First Class passengers. Additionally, the airport’s two runways include the eighth-longest runway in the world, measuring 4,850 meters.

Inside the airport, you’ll find a mosque, two hotels, 12 lounges, duty-free shopping areas, and a health club with squash courts, a gym, a spa, and a swimming pool. In 2022, the airport opened the “ORCHARD,” which is a 6,000-square-meter indoor tropical garden with over 300 trees and 25,000 plants from sustainable forests. 

In 2023, the airport recorded a remarkable 31% increase in passenger traffic, serving over 45 million passengers. The airport also saw a 22% rise in aircraft movements, totaling 252,059 in 2023. 

2024’s best airports in the world

Doha Airport
EQRoy / Shutterstock

Curious about the other airports that made the list? Seoul Incheon Airport, which took third place in the overall rankings, was named the World’s Most Family Friendly Airport for 2024. Number four on the list, Tokyo Haneda Airport, was declared the World’s Cleanest Airport and the World’s Best Domestic Airport. Other highlights include Rome Fiumicino Airport, which won the award for World’s Best Security Processing, Istanbul Airport, which snagged the award for World’s Best Airport Dining Experience, and Terminal A at Newark Liberty Airport, which was recognized as the World’s Best New Airport Terminal.

Here is the complete list of the best airports in the world for 2024. 

  1. Doha Hamad Airport
  2. Singapore Changi Airport
  3. Seoul Incheon Airport
  4. Tokyo Haneda Airport
  5. Tokyo Narita Airport
  6. Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport
  7. Dubai Airport
  8. Munich Airport
  9. Zurich Airport
  10. Istanbul Airport
  11. Hong Kong Airport
  12. Rome Fiumicino Airport
  13. Vienna Airport
  14. Helsinki-Vantaa
  15. Madrid-Barajas
  16. Centrair Nagoya Airport
  17. Vancouver Airport
  18. Kansai Airport
  19. Melbourne Airport
  20. Copenhagen Airport

Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer with four years of experience, is a dedicated explorer of both the world and the…
