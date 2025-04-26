 Skip to main content
Alaska Airlines expands culinary offerings from this noted chef

By
Chef Jew spring menu
Alaska Airlines spring menu by Chef Jew Alaska Airlines / Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines is continuing its collaboration with Chef Brandon Jew and bringing his recipes to more passengers in First Class. The partnership began last fall when the James Beard Award-winning chef brought three curated meals to First Class travelers on flights between San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK). Now, that will expand to routes from SFO to Boston, Washington D.C. (including Washington Dulles International Airport and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport), and Orlando. Additionally, the airline will introduce a plant-based grain bowl in Main Cabin.

Chef Jew uses local ingredients and Chinese inspiration

Chef Brandon Jew
Chef Brandon Jew Alaska Airlines

Chew Jew owns Mister Jiu’s, a Michelin-starred restaurant in San Francisco featuring contemporary Chinese cuisine. His spring menu for Alaska Airlines draws inspiration from Chinese classics, featuring options like Tea-Smoked Soy Chicken and Hong Kong French Toast. 

Chef Jew said: “I’m grateful to Alaska Airlines for partnering with me in honoring my roots and continuing to bring Chinese food to guests traveling from coast to coast. As I developed my first menu cycle, I learned to rely on sauces that are delicious on their own and to create dishes that evoke a sense of place – whether that’s reminding guests of home or getting them excited to visit San Francisco’s Chinatown where my restaurant is located.”

He added: “With this new menu, I’m featuring local ingredients like Wycen Foods’ Lap Cheong, a traditional cured meat made by a specialty San Francisco Chinatown shop; and Stemple Creek, a ranch dedicated to sustainable practices.”

Todd Traynor-Corey, Vice President of Products and Experience, Alaska Airlines, added: “Chef Jew’s innovative approach and ability to craft dishes that appeal to a wide range of tastes make him the ideal partner – and this is just the beginning.”

Starting April 30, Main Cabin travelers can enjoy a 100% plant-based and gluten-free dish, made in collaboration with Evergreens. This Seattle-based restaurant specializes in personalized wraps, salads, and bowls. The Best Laid Plants grain bowl will contain Chimichurri Tofu, avocado, quinoa, and a side of Mango Habanero Dressing. Main Cabin guests can pre-order the bowl on most flights that are over 1,100 miles long. 

