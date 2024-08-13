 Skip to main content
First-class cuisine: Alaska Airlines collaborates with acclaimed chef

Alaska Airlines debuts new first-class dining options

By
First Class cuisine aboard Alaska Airlines
Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines looks to take its first-class dining to new heights through a partnership with Brandon Jew, owner of San Francisco’s Michelin-starred Mister Jiu restaurant. The unique menu will be available on first class flights between San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) in New York. Beginning August 14, passengers can order from Chef Jew’s curated offerings.

Alaska Airlines First Class: World-class cuisine at 35,000 feet

Chef Brandon Jew
Chef Brandon Jew Alaska Airlines

Chef Jew’s menu taps into his Cantonese heritage and offers many of his signature dishes from Mister Jiu’s restaurant. Examples include congee (Chinese breakfast porridge), tender slow-braised duck with savory sesame egg noodles, and black cod with silken tofu. Alaska Airlines uses the same high-quality poultry as Mister Jiu’s, sourced from Liberty Farms in Sonoma County, CA, ensuring flavor and authenticity. 

Todd Traynor-Corey, Managing Director of Guest Products at Alaska Airlines, said, “We’re grateful to Chef Jew for his partnership in this exciting initiative and ongoing commitment to elevate the travel experience for our guests with sky-high hospitality and world-class cuisine.” 

He continued, “Our relationship with Chef Jew traces back several years ago, including working together to give back to the residents of San Francisco’s Chinatown. His commitment to quality, gastronomic craftsmanship and philanthropy aligns perfectly with our values.”

Additionally, to back Chef Jew’s charitable efforts, the airline will donate $5,000 to Gum Moon Women’s Residence, a local non-profit serving women and children in geographic transition. 

Commenting on the collaboration, Chew Jew said, “I’m so excited to partner with Alaska Airlines on their First Class menu, connecting my hometown of San Francisco with New York, a city where I’ve always dreamed of living in.”

Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
