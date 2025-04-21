Singapore Airlines will renovate lounges at this international hub

Singapore Airlines has announced major renovations to its SilverKris and KrisFlyer Gold lounges at Singapore Changi Airport Terminal 2. The upgrades will take place over the next two years and help elevate the traveler experience. The construction began on April 15, with phased steps, and openings set for the middle of 2027. The improved lounges will offer more space and seating, enhanced food and beverage choices, and signature elements from the airline’s flagship lounges at Changi’s Terminal 3.

Lounge upgrades include live cooking stations, showers, and more

The First Class SilverKris Lounge will be all new, featuring elevated ceilings, more seating, and floor-to-ceiling windows. Live cooking stations will feature Singaporean, Western, and Asian cuisine. The lounge will also feature an expanded self-serve buffet with items similar to those in the SilverKris lounge in Terminal 3. T

The Business Class SilverKris Lounge will offer 30% more space, with options for rest or work, including sofa seats, wingback chairs, and productivity pods. There will also be a larger self-serve buffet featuring Asian and Western cuisines, as well as a new full-service bar that serves fresh coffee and signature cocktails.

The KrisFlyer Gold Lounge will have twice the capacity and offer new seating options, including workstations, armchairs, and dining seats. Other additions include showers and in-lounge restrooms.

Mr Yeoh Phee Teik, Senior Vice President Customer Experience, Singapore Airlines said: “This significant investment underscores Singapore Airlines’ unwavering commitment to elevating the end-to-end travel experience for our customers. Building on the success of our Terminal 3 lounges, we are extending our signature hospitality and thoughtfully curated offerings to Terminal 2. This upgrade reaffirms our continued dedication to providing a seamless, world-class experience that meets the high expectations of our discerning customers.”