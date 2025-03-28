 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

New study ranks the best airports for food

New reporter ranks airports for food choices

By
Terminal 4, Singapore Changi Airport
Terminal 4, Singapore Changi Airport Wikimedia Commons

Travel lets you branch out, see the world, and find new experiences. But first, you must get there and during the journey, you’ll probably spend time in an airport. That can include layovers and delays, where you’ll need a meal, and finding quality food can be challenging.

SEO for Restaurants studied metrics from Google Maps and airport websites regarding global airports’ variety, pricing, and food quality. After tabulating the data, the company ranked the world’s best airports for food.

Recommended Videos

The list features airports in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East

Marché Restaurant, Zurich Airport
Marché Restaurant, Zurich Airport Wikimedia Commons

SEO for Restaurants found the best food in airports in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The top scorer was Singapore Changi Airport, scoring 87.79 out of 100. That was due to its reasonable prices and abundant options per passenger. The study also found that Asian Airports offered better value in terms of prices and quality than other regional locations. 

Related

The website for Singapore Changi Airport reads “Unforgettable World Class Dining”. 244 options are listed, including Anjappar Indian Cuisine and Crave, which offers the award-winning Adam Road Nasi Lemak by Selera Rasa and the famous Amoy Street Teh Tarik from Rafee’s Corner.

At Zurich Airport, travelers can enjoy Marché Restaurant, which offers a salad and vegetable buffet, hot Asian soup, pizza, and grilled items. The Alpenblick Bar, with alpine views, fresh drinks, and healthy sandwiches and salads, is also available. 

SEO for Restaurants’ Top 10 Airports for Food:

  1. Singapore Changi Airport
  2. Zurich Airport
  3. Tokyo International Airport (Haneda Airport)
  4. Narita International Airport
  5. Hamad International Airport
  6. Munich Airport
  7. Seoul Incheon International Airport
  8. Dubai International Airport
  9. Istanbul Airport
  10. Charles de Gaulle

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
New study reveals how Americans really feel about TSA PreCheck
New study shows how people feel about TSA PreCheck
TSA PreCheck sign

TSA PreCheck promises an expedited security process, helping travelers breeze through airports without delay. Instead of waiting in lines and removing shoes, jackets, and laptops, people can present their boarding pass with the TSA PreCheck Indicator and, oftentimes, walk right through. Not only is it faster, but it offers peace of mind.

But how do American travelers really feel about the PreCheck process? Upgraded Points surveyed 1,500 travelers, including TSA PreCheck members and non-members, to determine the program’s impact. Here’s what the data showed.
TSA PreCheck eases the airport security experience
 

Read more
Boeing and Airbus seek increased production using this material
Boeing and Airbus want to increase production by using thermoplastics
Boeing 787 Dreamliner

Boeing and Airbus plan to increase production significantly with the next generation of airliners, manufacturing up to 100 per month. Making that possible is the exploration of robotic assembly and lighter plastic materials. The companies shared these plans at the recent JEC World 2025 International Composites Show in Paris.
Thermoplastics may be the future of airliner construction
Airbus A320-200 Wikimedia Commons

Boeing’s 737 and Airbus’s A320 series are still popular, and replacement designs are many years away. Still, both plane makers told the audience at the JEC World 2025 International Composites Show that they’ve made progress investigating next-generation jets, what they’ll be made of, and how fast they can be produced.

Read more
Delta announces expanded Hawaiian routes
Delta expands service to Hawaii
Maui

Starting next December, Delta will expand service to Hawaii with a new route and increased flights on existing ones. That includes the debut of service from Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) to Kona International Airport (KOA), a nonstop trip from December 18 through March 26. The airline is also starting several Hawaiian routes earlier than usual, and increasing the number of flights.
Delta makes Hawaii more accessible for winter 25/26
Kailua-Kona, Hawaii Wikimedia Commons

In addition to the Kona route, Delta’s flight between SLC and Maui’s Kahului Airport (OGG) will start earlier than ever, on October 6, with four weekly flights. That increases to daily flights in November and then to twice-daily flights between December 19 and January 5. Delta will also add a second daily flight between Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) and Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) in Honolulu during that time.

Read more