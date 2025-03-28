New study ranks the best airports for food

Travel lets you branch out, see the world, and find new experiences. But first, you must get there and during the journey, you’ll probably spend time in an airport. That can include layovers and delays, where you’ll need a meal, and finding quality food can be challenging.

SEO for Restaurants studied metrics from Google Maps and airport websites regarding global airports’ variety, pricing, and food quality. After tabulating the data, the company ranked the world’s best airports for food.

The list features airports in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East

SEO for Restaurants found the best food in airports in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The top scorer was Singapore Changi Airport, scoring 87.79 out of 100. That was due to its reasonable prices and abundant options per passenger. The study also found that Asian Airports offered better value in terms of prices and quality than other regional locations.

The website for Singapore Changi Airport reads “Unforgettable World Class Dining”. 244 options are listed, including Anjappar Indian Cuisine and Crave, which offers the award-winning Adam Road Nasi Lemak by Selera Rasa and the famous Amoy Street Teh Tarik from Rafee’s Corner.

At Zurich Airport, travelers can enjoy Marché Restaurant, which offers a salad and vegetable buffet, hot Asian soup, pizza, and grilled items. The Alpenblick Bar, with alpine views, fresh drinks, and healthy sandwiches and salads, is also available.

SEO for Restaurants’ Top 10 Airports for Food: