Edelweiss Air to add direct flight between Seattle and Zurich

This airline is adding nonstop service from Seattle to Switzerland

Beginning June 2, 2025, Edelweiss Air will offer nonstop service from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) to Zurich Airport (ZRH). The flights give West Coast travelers a direct route to Switzerland’s natural and historic bounty, like the Swiss Alps and Old Town Zurich. The routes take off twice per week, aboard an Airbus 340-300, with space for 214 passengers.

Edelweiss Air 2025: Seattle to Zurich in a flash

Edelweiss is a leading leisure airline based in Switzerland. The carrier flies to gorgeous places across the globe, with 90 destinations throughout 30 countries. It’s a sister company of SWISS Airlines, with both owned by Lufthansa Group. The new Seattle-Zurich route reflects the company’s continued growth, with 2.7 million passengers served in 2024, up from 2.2 million in 2022.

The new flight will depart and return on Monday and Saturday. The SEA to ZRH route embarks at 4:25 p.m., while the ZRH to SEA trip takes off at 1:00 p.m. Not only does that let Americans explore Switzerland, but also the opposite, with the Pacific Northwest’s Cascade Range serving as a stunning backdrop.

Bernd Bauer, CEO of Edelweiss, commented: “We are delighted to add Seattle as our latest destination in the USA. This nonstop service offers a convenient link to Zurich, at the heart of Europe, while also bringing a significant number of Swiss travelers to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Swiss visitors typically enjoy longer stays and contribute more economically compared to visitors from other countries. We anticipate bringing over 5,000 visitors to Seattle each summer, generating an economic impact of more than $20 million for the region.”

