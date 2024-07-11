 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Soon, there will be a new nonstop flight from the West Coast to Amsterdam

Get to Amsterdam without the hassle of a layover

By
Amsterdam, Netherlands boats and canals
Amsterdam, Netherlands Ethan Hu via Unsplash

Long-haul flights help you realize your travel dreams, taking you worldwide in hours, not days. Racing over the landscape at hundreds of miles per hour, you can kick back and relax, knowing you’ll be there soon. But making connecting flights breaks up a trip’s rhythm, forcing you to plan and navigate instead of relaxing. Nonstop is the way to go.

Soon, those traveling to Amsterdam from the West Coast will have a new nonstop option. With this option, they can reach the city’s canals and artwork quickly without hopping from flight to flight. Here are the details.

Recommended Videos

Portland to Amsterdam: KLM Royal Dutch Airlines’ new nonstop flight

Netherlands windmills along the water
Zaanse Schans, Netherlands Moritz Kindler via Unsplash

Portland is about 5,000 miles from Amsterdam. On the way, you’ll want to make plans, not endure connection after connection. Locking in a time to visit the Van Gogh Museum sounds more appealing than deplaning and then finding the next gate. In October, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines adds a new nonstop route, so you can jet from Portland to Amsterdam in peace.

Beginning October 27, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines will take over Delta Airlines’ flights from Portland to Amsterdam. For the past 15 years, Delta made the trip daily, while KLM will offer the flight on select days. From November to March, the route leaves Portland on Friday, Sunday, and Tuesday. During the summer, that increases to five days per week, including Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday. 

Dan Pippenger, Chief Aviation Officer at the Port of Portland, stated, “The nonstop from PDX to Amsterdam is an important and popular flight for our business community and for vacationers to and from Europe.”

He continued, “It will be KLM’s first route out of PDX and there’s a lot to look forward to: it’s a new carrier option for travelers, operated with a 787 Dreamliner, and there’s the transatlantic partnership with Delta to support the transition.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
A new report says this is the most stressful airport in the U.S.
Anticipate high stress levels when traveling through this airport
Chicago O Hare

Traveling can be an exciting experience, but it often comes with its own set of challenges, especially at airports. According to a recent study by StressFreeCarRental.com, Chicago O’Hare Airport has earned the honor of being the most stressful airport in the United States. For seasoned travelers, this news might not come as a surprise. O’Hare’s reputation for congestion, frequent delays, and confusing terminals have long been the source of many travel nightmares. Let’s dive into the factors that make O’Hare the most stressful airport in the country.
What makes Chicago O’Hare Airport so stressful?

The recent study analyzed the top 15 airports in the United States, focusing on five key stress-inducing factors: passenger numbers, distance from the city center, number of flight destinations, car parking charges, and the overall airport satisfaction score. Chicago O’Hare’s ranking as the most stressful airport is largely due to the high parking charge and the large number of flight destinations.

Read more
This is the longest flight in the world
You'll definitely need a nap on this flight
an airplane on the runway under a cloudy sky

When it comes to ultra-long-haul travel, one route stands out above the rest – the Singapore to New York flight operated by Singapore Airlines. This flight covers up to a mind-boggling 9,537 miles nonstop.
How long is the longest flight in the world?

In total, passengers are airborne for a whopping 18 hours and 40 minutes, nearly an entire day spent soaring across the world. Making such an extremely long-haul flight possible is the Airbus A350-900ULR (Ultra Long Range). This specialized aircraft features a modified fuel system that allows it to carry a higher quantity of jet fuel, giving it the extended range required to complete the Singapore-New York route without refueling stops.
Comfort amenities for the world’s longest flight

Read more
Travel tips: Why you need to set a flight alert even after you book a flight
Set a flight alert (even after you book) so you won't miss out
man holding smartphone in white shirt

When you finally book those plane tickets after weeks of research and price tracking, it can be tempting to kick back and stop monitoring flight prices. After all, you locked in your airfare and your travel dates, so why keep checking?

Here's why -- setting flight alerts for your booked itinerary can end up saving you a good chunk of money, preventing a lot of hassle, or both. Airlines constantly adjust pricing, and sometimes lower fares become available even after you purchase tickets. 
How do flight alerts work?

Read more