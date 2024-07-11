Get to Amsterdam without the hassle of a layover

Long-haul flights help you realize your travel dreams, taking you worldwide in hours, not days. Racing over the landscape at hundreds of miles per hour, you can kick back and relax, knowing you’ll be there soon. But making connecting flights breaks up a trip’s rhythm, forcing you to plan and navigate instead of relaxing. Nonstop is the way to go.

Soon, those traveling to Amsterdam from the West Coast will have a new nonstop option. With this option, they can reach the city’s canals and artwork quickly without hopping from flight to flight. Here are the details.

Portland to Amsterdam: KLM Royal Dutch Airlines’ new nonstop flight

Portland is about 5,000 miles from Amsterdam. On the way, you’ll want to make plans, not endure connection after connection. Locking in a time to visit the Van Gogh Museum sounds more appealing than deplaning and then finding the next gate. In October, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines adds a new nonstop route, so you can jet from Portland to Amsterdam in peace.

Beginning October 27, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines will take over Delta Airlines’ flights from Portland to Amsterdam. For the past 15 years, Delta made the trip daily, while KLM will offer the flight on select days. From November to March, the route leaves Portland on Friday, Sunday, and Tuesday. During the summer, that increases to five days per week, including Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Dan Pippenger, Chief Aviation Officer at the Port of Portland, stated, “The nonstop from PDX to Amsterdam is an important and popular flight for our business community and for vacationers to and from Europe.”

He continued, “It will be KLM’s first route out of PDX and there’s a lot to look forward to: it’s a new carrier option for travelers, operated with a 787 Dreamliner, and there’s the transatlantic partnership with Delta to support the transition.”