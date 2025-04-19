Turkish Airlines introduces triple runway operations at this airport

Turkish Airlines reached a significant aviation milestone this week, introducing triple independent runway operations at Türkiye’s iGA Istanbul Airport. It’ll be the first airport in Europe to utilize the system, which greatly enhances hourly aircraft traffic and boosts operational efficiency.

Three Turkish Airlines planes took off simultaneously

To showcase the capabilities of triple independent runway operations, three Turkish Airlines aircraft took off simultaneously. That not only showcased iGA Istanbul Airport’s efficiency, but also the sophistication of Türkiye’s aviation ecosystem. The launch of the new system was introduced by Türkiye’s Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Abdulkadir Uraloglu, with attendees including General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMI) Chairman of the Board and General Director Enes Çakmak, Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee Prof. Ahmet Bolat, iGA Istanbul Airport Board Member Mehmet Kalyoncu, and others.

Türkiye’s Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Abdulkadir Uraloglu, said:: “We are proud as Türkiye is the only country to implement this system in Europe. Now, Istanbul Airport has risen to the top tier of global aviation—not only with its traffic volume but also in terms of operational capacity and technical capability. With this system, air traffic flow will accelerate, the dynamic capacity of our airport will significantly increase, and we will offer our passengers faster and safer service. When Istanbul’s strategic location which bridges continents, is combined with this new capability, our airport will take on an even more critical role in global aviation logistics.”

Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee Prof. Ahmet Bolat stated: “As Turkish Airlines, we are proud to be part of yet another historic moment for Turkish aviation. With the simultaneous take-off of three of our aircraft, our main hub iGA Istanbul Airport has achieved a first in Europe. This operational capacity will enhance the efficiency of our flights and serve as a significant milestone on our path toward continued growth.”