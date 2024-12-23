 Skip to main content
Turkish Airlines just set this Guinness World Record

Turkish Airlines aircraft
Guinness World Records has officially awarded Turkish Airlines the title of “Most Countries Flown to by an Airline”. Though the airline has flown to the most countries in the world since 2012, the new title cements its place among carriers. The award was handed out at Santiago Arturo Merino Benítez International Airport after the airline’s first flight to Chile.  Guinness World Records officials and Turkish Airlines Executives were in attendance.

How Turkish Airlines achieved the record

Turkish Airlines 737
Guinness World Records evaluation criteria found Turkish Airlines flew to 120 countries — but that only included routes active in the past 12 months. The number grows to 131 when including the new flight to Chile and temporarily suspended routes.  That gives the airline a 30 country lead over its nearest competitor. 

Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Ekşi said: “We are delighted to be in Santiago, Chile, our newest route launched today, and to receive the Guinness World Records™ title for the Most Countries Flown to by an Airline. As the only airline to hold this distinction for over a decade, we proudly showcase the strength of our flight network and reinforce our mission to connect people, cultures, and destinations around the globe.”

Talal Omar, VP – MENA & Türkiye, Guinness World Records™ said: “Today, we mark a distinguished milestone for Turkish Airlines, whose steadfast commitment to connecting the world exemplifies vision and excellence in aviation. This remarkable achievement affirms its vital role in the global aviation landscape, reaching more international destinations than any other airline. We offer our congratulations to Turkish Airlines on this extraordinary accomplishment and declare them, with great distinction, Officially Amazing™.”

