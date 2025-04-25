 Skip to main content
Frontier Airlines makes big offer to Southwest Rapid Rewards members

By
Frontier Airlines has partnered with Loyalty Status Co. to make a big offer to Southwest Rapid Rewards members. Through April 30, Rapid Rewards members of any status can receive FRONTIER Miles Elite Gold status with a payment of only $40. The Gold status upgrade lasts through the end of 2025 and includes a range of travel benefits.

What FRONTIER Miles Elite Gold status includes

Once upgraded to FRONTIER Miles Gold status, travelers can enjoy one Zone 1 priority boarding, free preferred seat selection, priority customer care, and a free carry-on bag. There’s also eligibility for free premium seating upgrades at the time of check-in and UpFront Plus seating four hours before departure. Additionally, Elite Gold status members rack up points and miles at a faster rate (14X for each dollar spent on qualifying Frontier purchases). That paves the way for achieving Elite Platinum and Elite Diamond status. 

Jeff Werkheiser, senior director of brand and customer engagement, Frontier Airlines, said: “Frontier already offers the best value in the sky, and now consumers looking for their new airline of choice can enjoy even more benefits as they plan their 2025 travel. We love rewarding our most loyal customers with perks that make traveling even more comfortable and seamless, and can’t wait for new FRONTIER Miles Elite Gold members to begin enjoying a free carry-on bag, priority boarding and more right away.”

Mark Ross-Smith, CEO, Loyalty Status Co., said: “We’re thrilled to bring such a meaningful offer to millions of Americans looking to elevate their travel experience. Frontier Airlines is a longstanding, valued partner, and we’re always eager to collaborate on innovative ways to deliver greater value to travelers.”

