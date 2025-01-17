 Skip to main content
Frontier offers new perk for Elite Status members

By
Frontier Airplane
Frontier Airlines / Frontier Airlines

In 2025, Frontier Airlines is making Elite Status better than ever by expanding free seat upgrades. The perk is among many upgrades arriving in 2025 and is part of The New Frontier, the company’s strategy for comfort, value, and affordability. The new feature is available now, and with the airline offering a fast-track to Elite Status, more passengers than ever can enjoy luxury in the skies.

Elite Status members can upgrade to these seats

Frontier airplane seats
Frontier Airlines

Elite Status members can now upgrade to Premium Seating and UpFront Plus, which guarantees an open middle seat. Later in 2025, they’ll have access to new First Class seating. Platinum members can upgrade up to 12 hours before departure, while Gold members can do so up to four hours prior to departure. 

Not only that but until April 30, 2025 passengers can obtain Platinum Elite Status by accumulating 20,000 Elite Status Points. That’ll give them Platinum Elite Status through 2025, which brings free seat upgrades, along with complimentary, unlimited companion travel (beginning mid-year). The normal threshold for Platinum Elite Status is 50,000 miles, with this promotion offering a more than 50% discount, helping more customers enjoy luxury at 35,000 feet. 

Chief Commercial Officer Bobby Schroeter, Frontier Airlines, said: “We have so much in store for 2025 as we write the next chapter of The New Frontier and show that luxury and affordability can fly hand in hand. Frontier’s most loyal customers will have even more reason to make us their airline of choice this year as they start enjoying free seat upgrades and other enhancements, adding extra comfort and convenience to their travel.”

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
