WalletHub just named this low-cost airline best in the U.S.

By
Spirit aircraft engine
Spirit Airlines / Spirit Airlines

Picking the right airline goes beyond just cost—other factors, such as timeliness, baggage handling, and cabin comfort, are also essential to consider. To help U.S. consumers make a smart pick, WalletHub released its 2025 Airline Rankings, and a surprising name topped the list: Spirit Airlines. 

WalletHub studied the nine largest domestic airlines, along with two regional carriers, while analyzing 14 data points. The results help consumers not only save money but also enjoy a comfortable, timely flight.

Airfare costs increased 7.9% in 2024

Spirit Airlines aircraft landing
Spirit Airlines / Spirit Airlines

Airfares increased by 7.9% in 2024, and budget-conscious consumers have to shop around for the best fares. At the same time, a flight experience goes beyond pure cost, with comfort, amenities, and on-time performance also essential. Spirit Airlines earned the best overall score in WalletHub’s study, with a rating of 69.12. Key to that was excellent ratings in cost efficiency and safety.

Safety-wise, Spirit led the way with the fewest incidents per 100,000 flight operations. It also had one of the newest fleets and zero fatalities. 

Besides Spirit, some other carriers also displayed strong results. Delta earned top honors for reliability, with the fewest delays, cancellations, denied boardings, and mishandled bags. SkyWest was also a top scorer for reliability.

Envoy Air, United, and SkyWest were ideal for pet owners, with zero reported pet incidents. Hawaiian Airlines and JetBlue scored the best for in-flight amenities, with perks like spacious seating, free snacks, and free WiFi. Lastly, though Spirit led the way in safety, Frontier was a close second. 

Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont.
