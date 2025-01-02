Air France offers unique comfort kits in these cabins

Air France provides curated comfort kits on long-haul flights, giving passengers in the La Première, Business, or Premium cabins an elevated travel experience. Each seating class receives a unique assortment of wellness essentials, letting travelers relax in comfort.

What’s included in each comfort kit

Though air travel is indispensable for traveling long distances, sitting for hours on end can be uncomfortable and restrictive. Air France’s comfort kits help smooth out the journey. Here’s what’s included in each.

La Première cabin

Here, passengers receive an upscale gift box that received a Gold Award at the 2024 TravelPlus Airline Amenity Awards. The box comes in the cabin’s two signature colors, Air France red and pearl grey, and decorated with a winged seahorse, the airline’s classic symbol. Crafted of genuine leather, it displays fine detailing.

Air France partnered with French brand Sisley, for an ideal beauty experience in the sky. The kit includes the following:

A restorative hand cream for hydrating skin and nails

An eye contour balm

An intense Hydra-Global hydration booster moisturizing serum

An All Day, All Year anti-age day cream.

Also included are a wooden comb, earplugs, a La Premiére pen, and night mask.

Business cabin

Two kits are available in this class, each displaying the airline’s navy blue and white signature colors, a hint of red, and a winged seahorse. In addition, it’s made from over 90% recycled material. It includes these amenities:

A pair of earplugs

A night mask made entirely from recycled material

A bamboo toothbrush and a tube of toothpaste organic and made in France

2 beauty products from Clarins, an Air France partner: a Beauty Flash Balm and a Moisturizing and Quenching Matte Gel (travel size)

A kraft pen and a pair of socks made from recycled material.

Premium cabin

This kit is simple and tasteful, and comes in either Air France blue or horizon blue. A red highlighted zipper enhances style, and the fabric is composed of more than 90% recycled material. Inside, passengers can find the following: