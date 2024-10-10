Air France Michelin-starred menus

 Skip to main content
Air France announces Michelin-starred menus for Paris departures

By
This fall, Air France will introduce noteworthy menus for Paris departures. Designed by acclaimed chefs — including Triple Michelin-starred Jérôme Banctel and responsible cuisine advocate Josselin Marie — the offerings highlight French cuisine while using local, fresh ingredients. They join Air France’s existing culinary team, comprised of Nina Métayer, Glenn Viel, Philippe Rigollot, Frédéric Simonin, Michel Roth, and Alain Ducasse and his teams. The menus will be available in the airline’s lounges and aboard flights.

Air France offers Michelin-starred cuisine at 35,000 ft.

Chef Jérôme Banctel received three Michelin stars in 2024. His creations take inspiration from his hometown of Brittany, including his signature sauces without butter or cream. Available in the long-haul business cabin, menu items include haddock, lightly spiced carrot sauce, carrot variations with orange and ginger feature, and chicken, buttermilk sauce, buckwheat risotto, and parsley oil. Regarding the new menu, he said: “I wanted to offer travelers a glimpse of my cuisine, a blend of gourmet delicacy and unexpected flavors”. 

In addition, other noted chefs like Nina Métayer, Glenn Viel, and Frédéric Simonin share their recipes. Nina Métayer, awarded Word Pastry Chef 2023, brings specialties like mango coconut slice with a hint of lime. Triple Michelin-starred Glenn Viel handles the menu in the La Première cabin, with 12 amazing dishes through November 2024. Lastly, one-starred Frédéric Simonin continues curating the Premium cabin menu.

Additionally, Air France’s long-haul Paris lounges bring even more chef-composed cuisine. The La Première lounge at Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport has dishes by Alain Ducasse, the world’s most-starred chef, and his teams. The menu includes his famous coquillettes with ham and black truffle. In the Terminal 3 international lounge at Paris-Orly Airport, travelers can enjoy more recipes by Jérôme Banctel, who changes things up with the seasons. 

