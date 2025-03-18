Air New Zealand celebrates 10 year partnership with this airline

Air New Zealand and Singapore Airlines are celebrating 10 years of working together, helping travelers fly to New Zealand and across the globe. More than 5.5 million passengers have flown via the partnership, and the airlines offer up to 38 weekly return flights between Singapore and New Zealand. To mark the occasion, the airlines are launching a global campaign and offering unique, limited-time fares.

In celebration of the partnership, Singapore Airlines and Air New Zealand have launched a campaign highlighting its strength. It’s named “Celebrating 10 years of partnership” and will appear on digital, print, and social platforms. It will draw attention to the partnership’s exceptional service, seamless connections, and customer rewards during the trip. The campaign’s tagline is “Stronger together, wherever you go.”

Air New Zealand Chief Transformation and Alliances Officer Mike Williams said: “Our partnership with Singapore Airlines is built on a shared commitment to exceptional service and delivering the best experience for our customers. Whether traveling for business or leisure, customers know they can expect a consistent, high-quality journey across both airlines. It’s also been instrumental in bringing visitors to our shores. New Zealand is a bucket list destination for many, and through our partnership with Singapore Airlines, we’ve made ticking New Zealand off the list even easier.”

George Robertson, General Manager Singapore Airlines New Zealand, added: “Singapore Airlines’ commitment to the New Zealand market is reflected in the continuing strength of this decade-long alliance with Air New Zealand, which has delivered significant growth in both passenger and cargo services between New Zealand and Singapore. The past ten years have seen millions of Kiwi enjoy our award-winning in-flight and on-ground service, seamless connections through our hub in Changi to destinations across the UK, Europe, Southeast Asia, and India, as well as crucial domestic connectivity for our inbound customers.”

Limited-time fares celebrating the milestone are available through March 31, 2025. Included are flights from New Zealand to Singapore and more.