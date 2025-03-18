 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Air New Zealand celebrates 10 year partnership with this airline

Air New Zealand and Singapore Airlines celebrate 10 years working together

By
Air New Zealand aircraft
Air New Zealand / Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand and Singapore Airlines are celebrating 10 years of working together, helping travelers fly to New Zealand and across the globe. More than 5.5 million passengers have flown via the partnership, and the airlines offer up to 38 weekly return flights between Singapore and New Zealand. To mark the occasion, the airlines are launching a global campaign and offering unique, limited-time fares.

The airlines are launching a global campaign

Singapore Airlines aircraft
Wikimedia Commons

In celebration of the partnership, Singapore Airlines and Air New Zealand have launched a campaign highlighting its strength. It’s named “Celebrating 10 years of partnership” and will appear on digital, print, and social platforms. It will draw attention to the partnership’s exceptional service, seamless connections, and customer rewards during the trip. The campaign’s tagline is “Stronger together, wherever you go.”

Recommended Videos

Air New Zealand Chief Transformation and Alliances Officer Mike Williams said: “Our partnership with Singapore Airlines is built on a shared commitment to exceptional service and delivering the best experience for our customers. Whether traveling for business or leisure, customers know they can expect a consistent, high-quality journey across both airlines. It’s also been instrumental in bringing visitors to our shores. New Zealand is a bucket list destination for many, and through our partnership with Singapore Airlines, we’ve made ticking New Zealand off the list even easier.”

Related

George Robertson, General Manager Singapore Airlines New Zealand, added: “Singapore Airlines’ commitment to the New Zealand market is reflected in the continuing strength of this decade-long alliance with Air New Zealand, which has delivered significant growth in both passenger and cargo services between New Zealand and Singapore. The past ten years have seen millions of Kiwi enjoy our award-winning in-flight and on-ground service, seamless connections through our hub in Changi to destinations across the UK, Europe, Southeast Asia, and India, as well as crucial domestic connectivity for our inbound customers.”

Limited-time fares celebrating the milestone are available through March 31, 2025. Included are flights from New Zealand to Singapore and more.

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
Air India debuts this new service for Economy passengers
Air India debuts ZipAhead servic
air india zipahead boeing 787 8 dreamliner

Air India has begun its “ZipAhead” paid service, which provides priority check-in and priority baggage handling to Economy passengers on routes within India. Travelers can buy “ZipAhead” up to 75 minutes before takeoff via the Air India website, airport ticketing offices (ATO), mobile app, and customer contact center.
ZipAhead caters to travelers on the go

“ZipAhead” is for timely travelers who aren’t eligible for other priority services, easing their trips through airports and on-ground touchpoints. Those who choose the service can check-in at the airline’s dedicated Premium Economy check-in counters, and receive priority baggage handling. As of now, the service is available at six Indian airports, including Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Bengalaru, and Kolkata. 

Read more
Air India upgrades its service to this Asian country
Air India upgrades its Japan service and expands codeshare
air india tokyo codeshare ana image 2

Air India has announced a significant upgrade to nonstop services between India and Japan. Starting March 31, 2025, the airline will operate four weekly flights between Delhi and Tokyo’s Haneda Airport (HND). That replaces the current route to Narita International Airport (NRT), and will give travelers more direct access to Tokyo.

In addition, Air India has expanded its codeshare agreement with its Star Alliance Partner, All Nippon Airways (ANA). The agreement will help Air India customers seamless connections from Tokyo Haneda to six additional Japanese destinations. 
Easier access to Tokyo, more connections through Japan
Tokyo, Japan Clay Banks via Unsplash

Read more
Emirates renews partnership with this cruise line
Emirates and Costa Cruises continue partnership
Dubai Marina

Emirates has renewed its partnership with Costa Cruises, extending the agreement through 2027. The move further positions Dubai as a global cruise destination. The news was announced at ITB Berlin, “The World’s Leading Travel Trade Show”, which showcased global exhibitors and welcomed visitors from far and wide.
The partnership creates a seamless travel experience
From left to right: Daniel Caprile, Vice President Pricing and Revenue Management at Costa Crociere and Nabil Sultan, Executive Vice President Passenger Sales and Country Management at Emirates Emirates

The companies’ partnership continues after two decades of working together, where each has sought to enhance the customer journey. That includes highlighting Dubai as a premier cruise destination and creating seamless travel across air, land, and sea. Now, Emirates and Costa Cruises will implement joint marketing efforts, harmonized flight scheduling, and dedicated capacity, which uses “cruise blocks” with comfortable flights for cruise customers, tailored to the demand of essential markets. 

Read more