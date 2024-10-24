Japan Airlines debuts new credit card for US-based customers

Japan’s national carrier, Japan Airlines, recently announced a credit card for U.S.-based customers, the JAL USA Card, a Mastercard product. The dollar-based card works for both entry-level and premium members, with valuable rewards and chances to earn miles. The airline partnered with First National Bank of Omaha and Prestige International USA, Inc. for the new card.

Benefits of the JAL USA Card

The JAL USA card is different from most in that it offers two reward options: Basic Rewards and Premium Rewards. Basic Rewards accrues 1 mile for every $2 spent. Premium Rewards adds 1 mile for every $1 spent (on eligible purchases), along with a yearly upgrade charge. Accrued miles go to customers’ JAL Mileage Bank (JMB) accounts. Additionally, members can switch between Basic or Premium anytime without having to change cards.

Details and benefits of the JAL USA card include:

$35 fee for Basic Rewards, $85 fee for Premium Rewards

5,000 bonus miles for your first international flight

No foreign transaction fee

Premium Rewards members can earn double miles on eligible JAL purchases

10% sector bonus miles for primary cardholders on JAL flights

10% discount on JAL International Wi-Fi

10% discount on JAL in-flight shopping

Recommended Videos

Hidekazu Fujioka, Vice President Passenger Marketing – The Americas for Japan Airlines, said: “We are pleased to introduce the JAL USA CARD, which will be especially beneficial to individuals moving to the U.S., but may not yet have an established credit history in this country. In addition, with the card’s unique choice of two reward options, cardholders will enjoy earning JMB miles for everyday purchases.”