 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Japan Air Lines introduces credit card for US customers

Japan Airlines debuts new credit card for US-based customers

By
JAL airplane taking off
David Syphers via Unsplash

Japan’s national carrier, Japan Airlines, recently announced a credit card for U.S.-based customers, the JAL USA Card, a Mastercard product. The dollar-based card works for both entry-level and premium members, with valuable rewards and chances to earn miles. The airline partnered with First National Bank of Omaha and Prestige International USA, Inc. for the new card.

Benefits of the JAL USA Card

JAL airplane landing
Ryuno via Unsplash

The JAL USA card is different from most in that it offers two reward options: Basic Rewards and Premium Rewards. Basic Rewards accrues 1 mile for every $2 spent. Premium Rewards adds 1 mile for every $1 spent (on eligible purchases), along with a yearly upgrade charge. Accrued miles go to customers’ JAL Mileage Bank (JMB) accounts. Additionally, members can switch between Basic or Premium anytime without having to change cards.

Details and benefits of the JAL USA card include:

  • $35 fee for Basic Rewards, $85 fee for Premium Rewards
  • 5,000 bonus miles for your first international flight
  • No foreign transaction fee
  • Premium Rewards members can earn double miles on eligible JAL purchases
  • 10% sector bonus miles for primary cardholders on JAL flights
  • 10% discount on JAL International Wi-Fi
  • 10% discount on JAL in-flight shopping
Recommended Videos

Hidekazu Fujioka, Vice President Passenger Marketing – The Americas for Japan Airlines, said: “We are pleased to introduce the JAL USA CARD, which will be especially beneficial to individuals moving to the U.S., but may not yet have an established credit history in this country. In addition, with the card’s unique choice of two reward options, cardholders will enjoy earning JMB miles for everyday purchases.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
Delta Sync seatback introduced on more than 330 planes
Delta Air Lines is adding more Delta Sync seatbacks to its planes
Passenger using Delta Sync seatback

A year ago, Delta Air Lines debuted its Delta Sync seatback. Until now, it’s been available on 185 planes, including Airbus A321ceo and Boeing 757-200(75D) models. Now, the carrier is rolling out the smart TV-like feature on additional aircraft, bringing the total to more than 330. That’ll let more passengers enjoy the innovative seatback’s features on trips large or small. 
Delta Sync seatback: Tailored technology in the sky

The Delta Sync seatback provides a smart TV-like experience while jetting through the sky. SkyMiles members can log in and enjoy real-time flight notifications and a system that recognizes their preferences. With the new roll-out, more people than ever can experience this leading tech.

Read more
Cleaner air travel? FAA awards $291M in grants for sustainable fuel development
New grants by the FAA encourage sustainable aviation
Airplane wing and purple sky

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced $291 million in grants toward the development of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and other low-emission aviation technologies. Part of the Inflation Reduction Act, these Fueling Aviation’s Sustainable Transition (FAST) grants work to help the aviation industry’s goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse emissions by 2050. 
FAST grants: A cleaner, more sustainable aviation industry

For all of air travel’s benefits, commercial aircraft produce substantial carbon emissions. Part of President Biden’s Investing in America Agenda, these new FAST grants invest in cleaner technology, ensuring aviation’s sustainability for years to come. Here’s what’s included.

Read more
Delta Air Lines is rolling out free international WiFi — here’s when to expect it
Delta bringing free Wi-Fi to international routes
Delta passenger using free wi-fi at window seat

There are some amenities we all like to see when we fly — and some secret ways to get them. Delta Air Lines is already an industry leader in free WiFi on domestic flights. Now, the company is looking to roll out the service internationally. Beginning this summer, the carrier will introduce free WiFi presented by T-Mobile on specific long-haul international flights. The move takes the airline closer to its eventual goal — free WiFi on every flight.
Delta Air Lines’ free WiFi: A valuable perk, now on international flights

Delta already features complimentary, streaming-quality connectivity on almost 700 aircraft — about 90% of the company’s domestic fleet. The airline looks to take that further, with most passengers having access before the end of 2023. To do that, the carrier will gradually roll out the service on Viasat-equipped widebody airplanes, to ensure quality and reliability.

Read more