 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Travelers to this Caribbean destination can now skip the customs line with new online system

Visiting Antigua and Barbuda just got a whole lot easier

By
Antigua
neufal54 / Pixabay

Visiting Antigua and Barbuda this summer? Good news – you can skip the long customs lines and get to the beach a whole lot faster.

The twin-island nation has just launched a new digital entry platform called ArriveAntigua, designed to streamline the arrival process for international travelers. Rolled out in April 2025 by the Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with the Department of Immigration and the Customs and Excise Division, the system aims to make airport arrivals quicker and easier.

Recommended Videos

Instead of filling out paperwork upon landing and waiting in line while agents manually check passports and travel dates, visitors can now submit their information online ahead of time. When they arrive, all they have to do is scan a QR code and breeze right through.

Related

How does the new system work?

Antigua and Barbuda
richburgk / Pixabay

Using ArriveAntigua is simple, but there are a few key steps to follow. First, travelers should visit ArriveAntigua.com on a mobile device or tablet within 72 hours of their departure (Heads up: the system isn’t compatible with laptops or desktop computers).

If you’re a U.S. citizen, select “Visitor” as your traveler type, then scan your passport, along with the passports of any family members traveling with you. 

Once your passport is verified, you’ll take a quick selfie to confirm your identity. From there, the form will ask for your flight information, home address, reason for visiting, and where you’ll be staying in Antigua and Barbuda. Finally, you’ll answer standard customs declaration questions before submitting your form.

Once complete, you’ll receive a QR code by email. That QR code is your golden ticket. It’s what you’ll scan at customs when you arrive in Antigua and again when you leave.

For now, the system is only available to travelers arriving via commercial airlines, but it marks a major step toward a smoother and more modern arrival experience.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
These are the most stunning bookshops in the world, according to a new study
A Los Angeles bookshop takes the top spot
Livaria Lello

Sustainable retailer Awesome Books has revealed the world’s most ‘gram-worthy bookstores, compiling a list based on the total number of Instagram posts tagged with each shop’s name. The study highlights some of the most visually captivating and culturally significant bookstores on the planet.

Taking the top spot is The Last Bookstore in Los Angeles, which has accumulated an impressive 113,000 hashtag mentions. Known for its collection of second-hand books, records, and local art, The Last Bookstore also features a famous ‘book portal,’ a tunnel made entirely of books. Housed in a former bank, the shop spans two floors, including the old bank vault, and even has a restaurant to complete the experience.

Read more
A new destination for BBQ lovers: Museum of BBQ opens April 12
An inside look at Kansas City's newest attraction
Museum of BBQ

The Museum of BBQ, the world’s first museum dedicated to barbecue, is set to open its doors on Saturday, April 12 at the Shops at Crown Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Recently named one of Time Out’s best new attractions globally, the museum offers an immersive experience that dives deep into the elements of barbecue and its regional variations across America.

Visitors enter the museum through an oversized door designed to resemble a Southern Pride smoker, immediately stepping into the world of ‘cue. The first five installations, Meat, Rub, Wood & Fire, Smoke, and Sauce, take guests through the essential steps of barbecue preparation with interactive exhibits. Whether assembling a pig puzzle to learn about butcher cuts or playing a spice guessing game in the Rub room, guests will gain hands-on insights into what makes barbecue so special.

Read more
Inspirato unveils 2026 luxury travel experiences, including exclusive cruises and safaris
Members can enjoy safaris, cruises, sporting events, and more
Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated, the premier luxury vacation club, is raising the bar for travel in 2026 with the launch of its Inspirato Only Experience offerings. This expanded collection of curated, members-only travel includes a range of exclusive cruises and safari adventures, designed to offer the ultimate in luxury and personalization.

What sets Inspirato Only Experiences apart is the unparalleled attention to detail. Each itinerary is crafted to showcase the best of the destination, featuring private dinners in extraordinary locations, authentic local engagement, and custom experiences that only Inspirato can provide. With on-site staff ensuring every detail is perfected, and dates chosen to align with the best seasonal conditions and cultural highlights, these journeys promise to be incredible.

Read more