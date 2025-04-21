Travelers to this Caribbean destination can now skip the customs line with new online system

Visiting Antigua and Barbuda this summer? Good news – you can skip the long customs lines and get to the beach a whole lot faster.

The twin-island nation has just launched a new digital entry platform called ArriveAntigua, designed to streamline the arrival process for international travelers. Rolled out in April 2025 by the Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with the Department of Immigration and the Customs and Excise Division, the system aims to make airport arrivals quicker and easier.

Recommended Videos

Instead of filling out paperwork upon landing and waiting in line while agents manually check passports and travel dates, visitors can now submit their information online ahead of time. When they arrive, all they have to do is scan a QR code and breeze right through.

How does the new system work?

Using ArriveAntigua is simple, but there are a few key steps to follow. First, travelers should visit ArriveAntigua.com on a mobile device or tablet within 72 hours of their departure (Heads up: the system isn’t compatible with laptops or desktop computers).

If you’re a U.S. citizen, select “Visitor” as your traveler type, then scan your passport, along with the passports of any family members traveling with you.

Once your passport is verified, you’ll take a quick selfie to confirm your identity. From there, the form will ask for your flight information, home address, reason for visiting, and where you’ll be staying in Antigua and Barbuda. Finally, you’ll answer standard customs declaration questions before submitting your form.

Once complete, you’ll receive a QR code by email. That QR code is your golden ticket. It’s what you’ll scan at customs when you arrive in Antigua and again when you leave.

For now, the system is only available to travelers arriving via commercial airlines, but it marks a major step toward a smoother and more modern arrival experience.