This airline is converting Seattle into a global gateway—starting with Japan

Alaska Airlines is turning its home airport, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), into a global hub, with plans for at least 12 international destinations by 2030. Key to that are new flights from Seattle to Japan, aboard corporate sibling Hawaiian Airlines’ long-haul aircraft. The direct flights between Seattle and Tokyo Narita embark daily, ushering in a new era of widebody global travel for the airline. 

Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners will be key to international service

Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner
Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Store Norske Leksikon

Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines combined efforts seek to transform SEA into a premier West Coast international gateway. SEA is already the largest hub on the West Coast, with 104 direct flights across North America. Seattle is the closest airport in the lower 48 to Japan, 13% closer than Los Angeles and 7% closer than San Francisco. As Alaska expands its international trips from Seattle, Boeing 787 9 Dreamliner aircraft will play an integral role.

Ben Minicucci, CEO at Alaska Air Group, said: Our growing fleet of widebody aircraft, which includes the flagship 787 Dreamliner, unleashes a world of possibilities of where we can fly to from Seattle. Looking ahead, we’ll have exciting additional milestones as we share the new international routes we’ll be launching in the coming years, including destinations in Europe, as part of our plans to serve at least 12 international destinations with widebody aircraft from Seattle by 2030.”

Joe Sprague, CEO at Hawaiian Airlines, added: “Hawaiian has been serving the Tokyo market for nearly 15 years. We’re thrilled to open this new global gateway with Alaska, giving more Pacific Northwest travelers and beyond the opportunity to experience the award-winning hospitality that Hawaiian is known for.”

Tokyo-Narita and Seoul-Incheon are the first additions of the 12 planned destinations. The airline’s already experienced healthy sales of its Narita flight, with 50% of tickets sold originating in over 80 cities outside of Seattle. The Seoul route debuts on September 12.

