 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

This private aviation brand is introducing handmade organic meals

By
VistaJet dining
VistaJet dining VistaJet / VistaJet

Premium private aviation brand VistaJet will bring healthy organic cuisine to the skies via a new partnership with Laroot World, a luxury meal delivery service. The NYC-based meal provider will curate dishes for VistaJet passengers flying from New York, using globally-inspired recipes containing 100% organic, gluten-free ingredients.

Laroot World meals focus on wellness and flavor

VistaJet meals
VistaJet dining VistaJet

Laroot World’s manifesto reads: “Laroot is on a mission to build bridges through food, making the world a healthier and more connected place. That means doing good for you, the Earth, and local communities every step of the way.” What does that mean? Try handmade meals using recipes and culinary practices inspired by Eastern European traditions, four schools of world medicine, and Blue Zone food philosophies. If that sounds good, wait until you see the menu.

Recommended Videos

The VistaJet Nutritionist Menu by Laroot World contains choices full of nutrition, flavor and fresh ingredients. Some highlights include:

  • Kate Meshi breakfast, with sushi rice, wood ear mushroom, beech mushroom, and seaweed salad
  • Cabbage Rolls with Savoy cabbage, brown rice, and fire-roasted tomato
  • Oaxacan Chicken with braised heirloom black bean, pineapple salsa, and salsa macha
  • French lentils on the side
  • Tropical Fruit Salad for dessert

VistaJet is a global business aviation company that uses an innovative system where passengers pay only for the hours they fly. That provides freedom from the obligations and risks associated with private jet ownership. Since its founding in 2004, the company has flown private clients, corporations, and governments to more than 187 countries. With VistaJet’s signature program membership, members can access a fleet of medium and long-range jets to fly anywhere, anytime. 

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
Alaska Airlines makes its loyalty program even better
Alaska Airlines improves its MileagePlus loyalty program
Alaska Airlines fruit and cheese plate

The Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan loyalty program will be better than ever, with a new bag benefit, personalized rewards, and more. The best part? Enhanced benefits begin at only 10,000 elite-qualifying miles, enhancing members’ travel adventures. 
New status milestones and free checked bags

As the airline announced in October 2024, the Mileage Plan upgrades include new milestones. Along with that are customizable benefits that suit travelers’ preferences, like lounge access, WiFi, or a free pre-order item like the Signature fruit and cheese platter. Now, every passenger can pick and choose the perks they want, wherever they are on their journey.

Read more
This study rated the best frequent flyer programs
WalletHub ranks the best airline loyalty programs
Airplane and wing

Airline loyalty programs help members earn perks and enjoy the journey. Benefits like lounge access, free flights, and seat upgrades make membership worthwhile. But which airline has the best program?

To find out, WalletHub studied the 10 largest domestic airlines’ loyalty rewards programs, analyzing 21 metrics like blackout-date policies and point earning potential. Here’s what the study found.
How WalletHub tabulated its rankings

Read more
Turkish Airlines adds this European destination to its network
Turkish Airlines begins flights to North Macedonia
Ohrid, North Macedonia

Turkish Airlines flies to more countries than any other carrier. That’s set to increase as the airline adds Ohrid, North Macedonia, to its network. The key tourism destination will be Turkish Airlines’ second flight to North Macedonia, joining a route to Skopje. Ohrid will be the airline’s 123rd European destination and its 353rd overall.
Ohrid has stunning landscapes and biodiversity
Ohrid, North Macedonia Nikola Mihajloski via Unsplash

Picturesque Lake Ohrid boasts broad biodiversity and, in 1979, was named to the UNESCO World Heritage List. The lake is home to an ecosystem nearly two million years old, with more than 1,200 species, 212 of which can’t be found anywhere else. Species include the Eurasian Magpie, Hermann’s Tortoise, and the Erhard’s Wall Lizard. The route to Ohrid has already started, flying between Istanbul Airport and Ohrid St. Paul the Apostle Airport four times weekly.

Read more