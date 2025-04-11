This private aviation brand is introducing handmade organic meals

Premium private aviation brand VistaJet will bring healthy organic cuisine to the skies via a new partnership with Laroot World, a luxury meal delivery service. The NYC-based meal provider will curate dishes for VistaJet passengers flying from New York, using globally-inspired recipes containing 100% organic, gluten-free ingredients.

Laroot World meals focus on wellness and flavor

Laroot World’s manifesto reads: “Laroot is on a mission to build bridges through food, making the world a healthier and more connected place. That means doing good for you, the Earth, and local communities every step of the way.” What does that mean? Try handmade meals using recipes and culinary practices inspired by Eastern European traditions, four schools of world medicine, and Blue Zone food philosophies. If that sounds good, wait until you see the menu.

The VistaJet Nutritionist Menu by Laroot World contains choices full of nutrition, flavor and fresh ingredients. Some highlights include:

Kate Meshi breakfast, with sushi rice, wood ear mushroom, beech mushroom, and seaweed salad

Cabbage Rolls with Savoy cabbage, brown rice, and fire-roasted tomato

Oaxacan Chicken with braised heirloom black bean, pineapple salsa, and salsa macha

French lentils on the side

Tropical Fruit Salad for dessert

VistaJet is a global business aviation company that uses an innovative system where passengers pay only for the hours they fly. That provides freedom from the obligations and risks associated with private jet ownership. Since its founding in 2004, the company has flown private clients, corporations, and governments to more than 187 countries. With VistaJet’s signature program membership, members can access a fleet of medium and long-range jets to fly anywhere, anytime.