This JFK terminal is getting a major renovation

JetBlue will help renovate JFK Airport's Terminal 5

TWA Flight Center at JFK Airport
TWA Flight Center at JFK Airport

John F. Kennedy International Airport’s Terminal 5 is set for a major renovation, with a planned opening by the end of 2026. This week, The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and Fraport USA, manager of John F. Kennedy International Airport’s Terminal 5, announced the project, and JetBlue will be a major contributor to the changes. The refreshed terminal will have over 40 new concessions and customer experiences, including 18 local food and beverage options. 

The Terminal 5 renovation is inspired by NYC parks

Rendering of planned JFK Airport Terminal 5
Rendering of planned JFK Airport Terminal 5

The new center concourse of Terminal 5 will use a design inspired by New York City’s famous parks. Details will consist of benches, greenery, chess tables, and warm lighting. It’ll be a space for travelers to relax before takeoff. The new space will also serve as an area for pop-up events, live performances, and interactive events to draw attention to New York’s cultural offerings. Also, artwork spread throughout will feature over 30 works by New York-based artists, highlighting the city’s creative culture.

Marty St. George, president of JetBlue, said: “When it opened, Terminal 5 set a new standard for customer-focused airport design that reflected our mission of bringing humanity back to air travel. Now, in support of the Port Authority’s plan to redevelop JFK, we look forward to further enhancing the experience for all who travel through this world-class terminal. This isn’t just about new dining and shopping—it’s about bringing the energy of New York into the terminal. From local flavors to spaces that capture the city we love, we’re making T5 more uniquely New York while staying unmistakably JetBlue.”

