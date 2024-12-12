 Skip to main content
JetBlue announces flights to these European cities

JetBlue will offer direct routes to these European cities

By
Madrid, Spain
Madrid, Spain Victor via Unsplash

JetBlue will expand its transatlantic flights from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) with seasonal direct routes to Madrid, Spain’s Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport (MAD), and Edinburgh, Scotland’s Edinburgh Airport (EDI). Both flights debut on May 22, 2025, and offer daily service. Together, they’ll help position JetBlue as the East Coast’s finest leisure airline.

JetBlue’s “JetForward” strategy is building its East Coast network

Edinburgh, Scotland
Edinburgh, Scotland Lorin Both via Unsplash

JetBlue said the Madrid and Edinburgh flights are part of its “JetForward” strategy to “build the best East Coast leisure network and return to sustained profitability.” The two routes are in addition to seasonal flights from Boston to Dublin, Amsterdam, and London-Gatwick, and year-round service to Paris and London-Heathrow. The Madrid and Edinburgh flights will run between May 22 and October 24. 

The daily flight schedule is as follows (local times):

  • BOS to MAD Flight #2261: 10:25 p.m. to 11:30 a.m. (+1)
  • MAD to BOS Flight #2260: 1:30 p.m. to 3:20 p.m.
  • BOS to EDI Flight #1079: 10:30 p.m. to 10:10 a.m. (+1)
  • EDI to BOS Flight #1080: 12:10 p.m. to 2:22 p.m.

Daniel Shurz, Head of Revenue, Network and Enterprise Planning at JetBlue, said: “Madrid and Edinburgh represent two of Europe’s most exciting and popular destinations, and we’re happy to offer even more transatlantic travel options for our customers from Boston and New England. Europe continues to be part of our network strategy, as our loyal customers look for JetBlue’s signature service and low fares to bring them to top leisure destinations, including across the Atlantic.”

“Since launching flights to London in 2021, we’ve thoughtfully adjusted our European service to maximize value for our customers and our business. By aligning our schedule with peak seasonal demand and flying our aircraft to other destinations in the off-season, we’re capitalizing from a business perspective while delivering the destinations and experiences our customers love. This approach is driving meaningful results.”

