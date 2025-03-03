 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Air New Zealand launches signature wine with symbolic name

Air New Zealand debuts signature 1345 wine

By
air new zealand 1345 wine thirteenfortyfivebottlesmarlboroughbackdrop pc
Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand is bringing its new signature wine label, Thirteen Forty Five, to the skies.  Named after the airline’s first-ever flight from Auckland to Sydney in 1940, which covered 1345 miles, the wine’s made in collaboration with the renowned New Zealand winery, Villa Maria. Air New Zealand and Air Points Store customers can partake in the world-class creations — including a sauvignon blanc and a pinot noir — in Air New Zealand lounges, the Premium Economy cabin, and the Air Points store.

Thirteen Forty Five features New Zealand’s award-winning winemaking

1345 Pinot Noir
1345 Pinot Noir Air New Zealand

The sauvignon blanc is a blend of grapes from vineyards in Marlborough’s Wairau and Awatere valleys. It has faint herbal notes and aromas, including lemongrass and passion fruit. The pinot noir uses grapes from the eastern side of the Wairu Valley. It has tastes of plum and cherry and notes of violets and dried herbs. 

Recommended Videos

Air New Zealand General Manager Customer Experience Kylie McGillivray-Brown said: “Making a great wine takes time, and Thirteen Forty Five has been a passion project that honours our legacy while creating something special for our customers. We’re thrilled to finally share it – particularly in the year in which we’re celebrating our 85th birthday.”

Related

“With every sip, travelers can toast to a legacy that spans miles and decades. It celebrates the connection between our love for travel and our passion for New Zealand’s incredible wines. We hope our customers will enjoy drinking it just as much as we enjoyed creating it.”

Winemaker Tom Dixon of Villa Maria said: “We couldn’t have asked for better vintages to produce the debut release of these wines. The conditions during the growing seasons were very favorable for producing high quality wines that reflect their respective varieties and showcase the essence of sauvignon blanc and pinot noir from Marlborough.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
Turkish Airlines commemorates local heritage with new amenity kits
Turkish Airlines introduces UNESCO-inspired amenity kits
UNESCO Türkiye Series

Turkish Airlines will commemorate its home country’s heritage with unique amenities kits. The collection, known as the “UNESCO Türkiye Series”, takes inspiration from six UNESCO World Heritage sites: Nemrut, Göbeklitepe, Cappadocia, Ephesus, Ani, and Troy. Also included are three traditional carpet rug motifs, and four different ebru (Turkish Marbling) designs. To develop the kit, the carrier worked with the Turkish National Commission for UNESCO.
The amenity kit is an artistic travel keepsake
UNESCO Türkiye Series kit Turkish Airlines / Turkish Airlines

The kits are available on Business Class flights of five to eight hours, with other versions debuting in mid-January on Economy flights over eight hours. Each keepsake reflects modern design and thousands of years of Anatolian artistic heritage and history. Included are hand and body lotion and  lip balm made by luxury brand Ex Nihilo. Additionally, items like toothbrushes, socks, and eye masks are comprised of about 80% recycled materials. The UNESCO Türkiye Series provides cultural storytelling and passenger comfort while sharing the country’s heritage at 35,000 feet. 

Read more
British Airways announces new points-earning offer for The Club
British Airways has a new offer for The Club members
british airways the club points airbus a320neo inflight 3cd4c thumb

In December 2024, British Airways previewed its new loyalty program, The Club. The airline promised enhanced benefits, with more opportunities to earn Tier Points. Now, the carrier’s revealed a “Bonus Tier Point” offer, which increases the number of bonus Tier Points members earn per flight to between 75 and 550, respective of cabin choice. That replaces the prior offer, which is expiring. 
Members of The Club now receive more Bonus Tier Points
British Airways' new First seat British Airways

The new offer applies to bookings for flights with a BA code, and is good between now and December 31, 2025. The offer’s good for flights from April 1, 2025, onward and passengers can earn an additional 550 Tier Points per flight. As with the prior offer, customers must opt-in, and now earn Avios and Tier Points based on their spending levels. That’s known as a “spend-based earn” model in the industry. 

Read more
Ski by day, city by night: Aman New York launches seamless city-to-slope ski getaway
Prices start at $20,000 for two
Windham Mountain Club

For those staying in New York City but craving the thrill of world-class skiing, Aman New York has the perfect solution. In partnership with Windham Mountain Club, one of the Catskills' premier ski destinations, the luxury hotel is offering guests a seamless city-to-slope experience.

With 1,200 alpine acres and slopes reaching 3,100 feet, Windham Mountain Club promises an unforgettable day of skiing. After hitting the slopes, guests can relax in the heart of Manhattan, enjoying the best of both worlds – luxury in the city and adventure in the mountains.
A luxurious skiing experience

Read more