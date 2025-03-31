United announces new state-of-the-art facilities at this Texas airport

United Airlines has announced investments in two new state-of-the-art facilities at Houston’s George Bush International Airport (IAH). The airline shared the groundbreaking of a 140,000-square-foot Ground Service Equipment (GSE) Maintenance Facility and the opening of a Technical Operations Training Center that will provide high-tech training to employees.

United is Houston’s largest airline

In Houston, United conducts over 500 daily departures and employs over 14,000 people. These infrastructure upgrades demonstrate the airline’s pledge to customers and employees in the Houston area.

The airline just broke ground on the GSE Maintenance Facility, which is planned to open in 2027 and will support the airline’s over 1,800 ground service vehicles and provide the more than 130 members of United’s Ground Service Equipment maintenance team with even more resources. The opening of the Tech Ops Training Center (TTC) will help United take delivery of hundreds of new aircraft by 2032. The 91,000-square-foot facility will also have desktop simulators, metal and composite training shops, and scenario-based engine maintenance and inspection trainings. The Training Center will also have a cutting edge Move Team facility, designed to support the airline’s Super Tug operations.

Vice President of Airport Operations, Phil Griffith, said: “At United, we believe that investing in our people and our facilities is the key to maintaining our leadership in the aviation industry. With these new facilities, Ground Service Equipment Maintenance Facility and the Technical Operations Training Center, we are enhancing our ability to maintain a world-class fleet while empowering our employees with cutting-edge tools and training. This investment reflects our long-term vision for Houston as a critical hub for United’s operations and our commitment to sustainability, efficiency, and growth.”