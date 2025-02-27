 Skip to main content
United invests in this CO2 capture technology

By
This week, United Airlines announced a sustainability initiative: investing in Heirloom, a direct air capture (DAC) company. The agreement was made by the United Airlines Ventures (UAV) Sustainable Flight Fund and leverages Heirloom’s quantifiable carbon reduction technology to help the airline reach its decarbonization goals. In addition, the Fund signed an agreement for the option to buy as much as 500,000 tons of carbon dioxide removal (CDR), delivered to assist in the production of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) or held underground permanently. 

United aims to have net-zero emissions by 2050

Heirloom uses the power of limestone to capture CO2 from the air, making it one of the most affordable methods of carbon dioxide removal. Heirloom is United’s third carbon capture investment, but it is the sole technology commercializing direct air capture (DAC). That differs point source capture, which collect CO2 from specific sources, like power plants. 

Andrew Chang, Head of United Airlines Ventures, said: “Carbon capture is one of our country’s fastest growing, energy enabling pathways. At UAV, our primary focus is finding solutions for decarbonization that are profitable. Heirloom’s technology aligns directly with this objective, offering a scalable and commercially viable approach and complements United’s commitment to net zero by 2050.”

Shashank Samala, CEO of Heirloom, said: “We are incredibly proud to welcome the United Sustainable Flight Fund as an investor and to work with them to scale our DAC technology. By utilizing DAC as a dual-pronged tool that can both greatly reduce CO2 emission from aviation fuel and remove residual emissions, we are charting a true path to Net Zero aviation.”

American Airlines announces new offerings at O’Hare Airport
This week, American Airlines announced a new offerings from Chicago O’Hare International Airport. That includes service to world-class destinations and fleet upgrades that bring premium options. Here are the details.
Exciting destinations, new aircraft
From O’Hare, American will now serve more international destinations and enjoyable outdoor getaways. That’ll include nonstop service to Naples, Italy (NAP), along with Madrid (MAD) and Halifax, Canada (YHZ). Also included are 10 daily flights to London Heathrow Airport (LHR). Domestic adventures consist of routes to Honolulu (HNL), Boise, Idaho (BOI), Bismarck, North Dakota (BIS), Colorado Springs, Colorado (COS), Spokane, Washington (GEG), and Hyannis, Massachusetts (HYA). This summer, the airline will make as many as 480 daily flights from ORD, with 25% more seats and 22% more departures.

Air India partners with this Australian airline to enhance connectivity
Air India and Virgin Australia have joined forces on a new codeshare agreement, enhancing connectivity between India and Australia. Via the unilateral codeshare agreement, Air India can now add its “AI” code to Virgin Australia flights. For Air India customers, that enables seamless travel from Delhi to Melbourne or Sydney, and offers further connections to 16 destinations in Australia and New Zealand. 
Improved connections across Australia and New Zealand
Access to 16 destinations across Australia and New Zealand include: Adelaide, Ballina/Byron Bay, Brisbane, Cairns, Canberra, Darwin, Gold Coast, Hamilton Island, Hobart, Launceston, Melbourne, Newcastle, Perth, Queenstown (New Zealand), Sunshine Coast, and Sydney. Not only that, but passengers can use a single ticket and have their bags checked throughout their itinerary.

This Dominican airline is expanding to the US
Dominican flagship airline, Arajet, is expanding its network to the US. The carrier is adding flights between the Dominican Republic, Miami, and San Juan, Puerto Rico. In June, New York will join the list. Currently, fares to 25 destinations are available, and one-way tickets are priced from $84.
Arajet is increasing accessibility to travel
Arajet is the Dominican region's first low-cost airline, and because of that, it has increased travel accessibility for the 2.4 million strong diaspora community and tourists. The airline has existed for only two years, and during that time, it has improved local tourism, flying over 1.2 million miles in 2024, when it had an 80% on-time rate. With its new U.S. routes, the carrier now serves 26 destinations throughout 17 countries. 

