Semi-private air carrier JSX expands network to these US cities

JSX adds service to three US cities

By
Santa Fe, New Mexico
Santa Fe, New Mexico Maddy Baker via Unsplash

Semi-private jet company JSX will add three seasonal routes as it keeps growing its U.S. network. The rollout begins in late spring, when the public charter operator adds flights to Santa Fe, New Mexico; Reno, Nevada; and Monterey, California. Those are in addition to the resumption of other seasonal routes, including flights to Colorado, Florida, and more. Here’s what to know.

The new routes begin May 22

Reno, Nevada
Reno, Nevada Victor Hughes via Unsplash

On May 22, JSX begins service from Dallas Love Field Airport (DAL) to Santa Fe Regional Airport (SAF). The route will embark five days per week, once per day. Intro fares start at $349. Next, on June 19, a route from McClellan-Palomar Airport (CLD) in Carlsbad, CA to Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO) debuts, flying four days per week, once per day. Introductory pricing starts at $269. Also, on June 19, flights begin from McClellan-Palomar Airport (CLD) to Monterey Regional Airport (MRY), flying once a day, four days weekly. You can purchase an intro fare for $239.

JSX will also resume several seasonal routes on May 22 and June 19. On May 22, service resumes from Dallas to Destin Executive Airport (DSI) in Destin, FL and Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport (BJC) in Boulder, CO. On June 19, several flights re-start, including to Gunnison–Crested Butte Regional Airport (GUC), from Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) in Las Vegas, NV to Reno, and from Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and John Wayne Airport (SNA) in Orange County, CA.

In a statement shared with Travel + Leisure, JSX CEO Alex Wilcox said: “With two free checked bags, healthy real-food snacks, and complimentary cocktails, there’s never been a better time to fly JSX. These new routes and the return of our popular summer seasonal flights will effortlessly connect Customers to our beautiful nation’s most incredible destinations, at the level of convenience only JSX can provide.”

Air New Zealand launches signature wine with symbolic name
Air New Zealand debuts signature 1345 wine
air new zealand 1345 wine thirteenfortyfivebottlesmarlboroughbackdrop pc

Air New Zealand is bringing its new signature wine label, Thirteen Forty Five, to the skies.  Named after the airline’s first-ever flight from Auckland to Sydney in 1940, which covered 1345 miles, the wine’s made in collaboration with the renowned New Zealand winery, Villa Maria. Air New Zealand and Air Points Store customers can partake in the world-class creations — including a sauvignon blanc and a pinot noir — in Air New Zealand lounges, the Premium Economy cabin, and the Air Points store.
Thirteen Forty Five features New Zealand’s award-winning winemaking
1345 Pinot Noir Air New Zealand

The sauvignon blanc is a blend of grapes from vineyards in Marlborough's Wairau and Awatere valleys. It has faint herbal notes and aromas, including lemongrass and passion fruit. The pinot noir uses grapes from the eastern side of the Wairu Valley. It has tastes of plum and cherry and notes of violets and dried herbs. 

American Airlines works with the US and UK for innovative security program
American Airlines devises new One Stop Security system
american airlines us uk security system aircraft exterior aa 737 livery leftside

International connections will be more convenient, thanks to a collaboration between American Airlines, the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA), and the U.K. Department for Transport (DfT). The pilot program is called One Stop Security (OSS), and helps passengers connect to international destinations through London Heathrow Airport (LHR) when flying from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW). The program aims to simplify connections and avoid repeated screenings and bag-checks.
OSS simplifies connections to Europe

The program debuted on February 4, with American Airlines working with U.S. and U.K. governments to ensure a smooth process. As part of the pilot, passengers fly from American’s largest domestic hub at DFW to its largest European hub at LHR. There, customers can experience more streamlined connections throughout Europe. American’s participation in the program focuses on the customer experience and making travel more convenient. 

Air India partners with this Australian airline to enhance connectivity
Air India enters codeshare agreement with Virgin Australia
air india virgin australia codeshare newsroom

Air India and Virgin Australia have joined forces on a new codeshare agreement, enhancing connectivity between India and Australia. Via the unilateral codeshare agreement, Air India can now add its “AI” code to Virgin Australia flights. For Air India customers, that enables seamless travel from Delhi to Melbourne or Sydney, and offers further connections to 16 destinations in Australia and New Zealand. 
Improved connections across Australia and New Zealand
Melbourne, Australia Denise Jans via Unsplash

Access to 16 destinations across Australia and New Zealand include: Adelaide, Ballina/Byron Bay, Brisbane, Cairns, Canberra, Darwin, Gold Coast, Hamilton Island, Hobart, Launceston, Melbourne, Newcastle, Perth, Queenstown (New Zealand), Sunshine Coast, and Sydney. Not only that, but passengers can use a single ticket and have their bags checked throughout their itinerary.

