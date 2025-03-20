Semi-private air carrier JSX expands network to these US cities

Semi-private jet company JSX will add three seasonal routes as it keeps growing its U.S. network. The rollout begins in late spring, when the public charter operator adds flights to Santa Fe, New Mexico; Reno, Nevada; and Monterey, California. Those are in addition to the resumption of other seasonal routes, including flights to Colorado, Florida, and more. Here’s what to know.

The new routes begin May 22

On May 22, JSX begins service from Dallas Love Field Airport (DAL) to Santa Fe Regional Airport (SAF). The route will embark five days per week, once per day. Intro fares start at $349. Next, on June 19, a route from McClellan-Palomar Airport (CLD) in Carlsbad, CA to Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO) debuts, flying four days per week, once per day. Introductory pricing starts at $269. Also, on June 19, flights begin from McClellan-Palomar Airport (CLD) to Monterey Regional Airport (MRY), flying once a day, four days weekly. You can purchase an intro fare for $239.

Recommended Videos

JSX will also resume several seasonal routes on May 22 and June 19. On May 22, service resumes from Dallas to Destin Executive Airport (DSI) in Destin, FL and Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport (BJC) in Boulder, CO. On June 19, several flights re-start, including to Gunnison–Crested Butte Regional Airport (GUC), from Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) in Las Vegas, NV to Reno, and from Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and John Wayne Airport (SNA) in Orange County, CA.

In a statement shared with Travel + Leisure, JSX CEO Alex Wilcox said: “With two free checked bags, healthy real-food snacks, and complimentary cocktails, there’s never been a better time to fly JSX. These new routes and the return of our popular summer seasonal flights will effortlessly connect Customers to our beautiful nation’s most incredible destinations, at the level of convenience only JSX can provide.”