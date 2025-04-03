 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Turkish Airlines adds this European destination to its network

Turkish Airlines begins flights to North Macedonia

By
Ohrid, North Macedonia
Ohrid, North Macedonia Adventure Albania via Unsplash

Turkish Airlines flies to more countries than any other carrier. That’s set to increase as the airline adds Ohrid, North Macedonia, to its network. The key tourism destination will be Turkish Airlines’ second flight to North Macedonia, joining a route to Skopje. Ohrid will be the airline’s 123rd European destination and its 353rd overall.

Ohrid has stunning landscapes and biodiversity

Ohrid, North Macedonia
Ohrid, North Macedonia Nikola Mihajloski via Unsplash

Picturesque Lake Ohrid boasts broad biodiversity and, in 1979, was named to the UNESCO World Heritage List. The lake is home to an ecosystem nearly two million years old, with more than 1,200 species, 212 of which can’t be found anywhere else. Species include the Eurasian Magpie, Hermann’s Tortoise, and the Erhard’s Wall Lizard. The route to Ohrid has already started, flying between Istanbul Airport and Ohrid St. Paul the Apostle Airport four times weekly.

Recommended Videos

Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Ekşi said: “As Turkish Airlines, we believe that our newly launched flights to/from Ohrid, one of Europe’s oldest settlements, will create new opportunities for both tourism and business. Additionally, it will further enhance cultural exchange with Ohrid, a city that reflects the essence of the Balkans and carries traces of the Ottoman heritage.”

Related

The flight schedule is as follows (from Turkish Airlines):

2025 WINTER SCHEDULE
FLIGHT NO START DATE END DATE DAYS DEPARTURE ARRIVAL
TK 1011 27/03/2025 28/03/2025 Thursday, Friday IST 13:00 12:40 OHD
TK 1012 27/03/2025 28/03/2025 Thursday, Friday OHD 13:30 17:10 IST
2025 SUMMER SCHEDULE
FLIGHT NO START DATE END DATE DAYS DEPARTURE ARRIVAL
TK 1009 30/03/2025 20/10/2025 Monday, Sunday IST 10:35 11:15 OHD
TK 1010 30/03/2025 20/10/2025 Monday, Sunday OHD 12:05 14:45 IST
TK 1011 03/04/2025 24/10/2025 Thursday, Friday IST 12:55 13:35 OHD
TK 1012 03/04/2025 24/10/2025 Thursday, Friday OHD 14:25 17:05 IST

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
Experience nature at its finest: The best national parks to visit this May
Dodge crowds and visit these national parks in May
A man hiking in Yosemite

So, you’ve got a free weekend in May? There’s no better place to spend a glorious spring weekend than at one of our gorgeous national parks. After all, there’s some truth to the saying, “April showers bring May flowers”. If flowers grow at your national park, they will most likely be up and at ‘em by May. Even if your chosen national park doesn’t have meadows of wildflowers, you may see other kinds of unconventional greenery and growth, even in the desert! That's one of the many reasons why I think visiting national parks in May is a great idea. Here are a few more, as well as a couple of recommendations for your springtime adventures!
Here’s why you should visit a national park in May

If you love waterfalls as much as I do, May is the perfect time to head up into the mountains. Snowmelt will really fuel all of those streams, so you’ll see the most awe-inspiring cascades at their best. And the best part is, you’ll miss the summer crowds, so you can actually enjoy these stunning sites without photobombers in the back of your pictures.

Read more
This airline may provide a West Coast gateway to Europe
Alaska Airlines may expand to Europe
Paris, France

Alaska Airlines is exploring flights to Europe starting in 2026, according to a report by travel news website Skift. That would provide West Coast travelers a conduit to Europe, and let Alaska Airlines compete with European routes from American, Delta, and Southwest. That would add on to the airline’s Asian flights launching later this year: Seattle to Tokyo in May and Seattle to Seoul in September.

Amsterdam, Netherlands Adrien Olichon via Unsplash

Read more
Spend the holidays in Aspen via this new American Airlines route
American Airlines adds a route to Aspen
Aspen, Colorado

In late December 2025, American Airlines will launch a route from Charlotte to Aspen. Taking flight on December 19, the route arrives in time for Christmas, and will be aboard a CRJ-700 aircraft. According to the airline, the Aspen trip will be its debut nonstop from Charlotte and coincide with its existing Charlotte-to-Denver route. 
A convenient way to visit Aspen
Maroon Bells, Colorado Mike Scheid via Unsplash

The Charlotte to Aspen flight will embark at 9:05 a.m. EST and arrive at 10:55 a.m. MT. The return trip takes off at 11:40 a.m. MT and lands at 5:05 p.m. EST. The Aspen route is part of American’s recent expansion of winter flights, including Cancun, Mexico (CUN and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (PUJ).

Read more