Turkish Airlines adds this European destination to its network

Turkish Airlines flies to more countries than any other carrier. That’s set to increase as the airline adds Ohrid, North Macedonia, to its network. The key tourism destination will be Turkish Airlines’ second flight to North Macedonia, joining a route to Skopje. Ohrid will be the airline’s 123rd European destination and its 353rd overall.

Ohrid has stunning landscapes and biodiversity

Picturesque Lake Ohrid boasts broad biodiversity and, in 1979, was named to the UNESCO World Heritage List. The lake is home to an ecosystem nearly two million years old, with more than 1,200 species, 212 of which can’t be found anywhere else. Species include the Eurasian Magpie, Hermann’s Tortoise, and the Erhard’s Wall Lizard. The route to Ohrid has already started, flying between Istanbul Airport and Ohrid St. Paul the Apostle Airport four times weekly.

Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Ekşi said: “As Turkish Airlines, we believe that our newly launched flights to/from Ohrid, one of Europe’s oldest settlements, will create new opportunities for both tourism and business. Additionally, it will further enhance cultural exchange with Ohrid, a city that reflects the essence of the Balkans and carries traces of the Ottoman heritage.”

The flight schedule is as follows (from Turkish Airlines):