Turkish Airlines opens expansive lounge in this Asian country

Turkish Airlines opens lounge in Tokyo, Japan

By
Turkish Airlines Narita Lounge
Turkish Airlines Narita Lounge Turkish Airlines

On February 5, Turkish Airlines opened its largest overseas lounge at Tokyo’s Narita International Airport (NRT). The new space marks the airline’s seventh overseas lounge, helping spread its hospitality and service worldwide. The lounge provides a luxurious, comfortable place before or after a flight, including a curated menu of international foods.

Turkish Airlines’ Tokyo lounge will cover than 16,000 square feet

Turkish Airlines Narita Lounge
Turkish Airlines Narita Lounge Turkish Airlines

The Turkish Airlines Lounge at Narita is located Terminal 1 South Wing, Satellite 4, Gate 47. The initial phase will make up 8,600 square feet, with room for 105 passengers. Upon completion of its second phase, the lounge will comprise over 16,000 square feet. Daily hours will be 7:30 a.m. to 9:45 p.m., and access will be open to Miles & Smiles Elite Plus and Elite cardholders, Miles & Smiles Elite Corporate cardholders, along with Star Alliance Gold members and Business Class (First Class) passengers flying with Star Alliance member airlines.

Once inside, travelers can enjoy an international buffet, with recipes from the Far East, Turkey, and Japan. There will also be relaxation areas, day beds, and VIP areas. Additionally, showers, a baby care room, and restrooms ensure passengers’ needs are met.

Turkish Airlines VP of Sales Far East & Oceania Ümit Develi said: “We are glad to open our largest overseas lounge at Tokyo’s Narita Airport, offering our guests a space that harmonizes Turkish hospitality with Japanese elegance, symbolizing over a century of close relations between our nations. Turkish Airlines Lounge at Narita International Airport reflects our dedication to enhancing the travel experience and further strengthening our presence in the Asia-Pacific region.”

