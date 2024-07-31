UNESCO names Marquesas Islands a World Heritage site

In the South Pacific, about 2,500 miles southeast of Hawaii, sits a French Polynesian island chain with an intriguing past and vibrant biodiversity. Unspoiled by overtourism, the islands contain peaks and cliffs rising above crashing waves and rare flora, marine life, and seabirds. The Marquesas Islands are special, resulting in UNESCO naming them a World Heritage site.

Here’s more about Te Henua Enata — The Island of Men — and the attributes that led to its World Heritage site status.

The Marquesas Islands: An ancient world untouched by time

The Marquesas Islands consist of 12 volcanic hot spot islands, with only half populated. Among those, around 9,000 residents live year-round. Because of their remote location — only 10,995 tourists visited in 2023 — the Marquesas remain one of the globe’s few unspoiled landscapes, with natural and historical treasures to explore. It’s no wonder UNESCO named them a World Heritage site.

Te Henua Enata’s topography looks out of a movie, with jagged cliffs and towering peaks lining the horizon. Lush green vegetation contains rare flora, with 331 species native to the region. Three of the islands have elevations more than 4,000 ft. high. Radiometric dating puts the youngest island at 1.3 million years old (Fatu Hiva) and the oldest at 6 million years old (Eiao). Among the larger islands — except Ua Pao — each resembles half a volcano, with a central ridge as a defining feature.

Then there’s the history. Though opinions vary, some believe settlement took place around 300 CE. In subsequent centuries, a unique culture evolved, until Spanish explorer Álvaro de Mendaña de Neira arrived in 1595. Inhabitants made elaborate wood carvings, statues, and canoes, and tattoos depicted societal status or special places. Today, visitors can take in historical spots like the Upeke marae in Hiva Oa and the Kamuihei archeological site in Nuku Hiva.

Tahiti Tourism CEO Jean-Marc Mocellin commented, “This inscription is a unique opportunity to showcase the exceptional cultural and environmental heritage of the Marquesas Archipelago internationally.”