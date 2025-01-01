 Skip to main content
American Airlines announces seasonal routes to these outdoor destinations

Bozeman, Montana
Bozeman, Montana

American Airlines has announced seasonal routes to outdoor destinations in Canada and Montana. The flights embark on Saturdays only and serve five locations during mostly summer months. The airline will utilize Embraer E175 and Boeing 737 MAX8 aircraft, depending on the route. Once the flights begin, American will be the only carrier serving all five locations.

American’s new seasonal flights: Where and when

Halifax, Nova Scotia
Halifax, Nova Scotia Audrey Dandurand via Unsplash

An American Airlines statement shared with Travel + Leisure noted: “In summer 2025, American will launch five new routes to help connect customers with their favorite outdoor destinations. From convenient access to breathtaking glaciers, awe-inspiring wildlife, and unique natural landscapes, travelers planning their New Year’s resolutions will have more ways to enjoy the great outdoors from Nova Scotia to Montana.”

The flights will operate between the following cities:

  • New York (LGA) and Kalispell, Montana (FCA): June 7 to August 30
  • New York (LGA) and Bozeman, Montana (BZN): June 7 to  August 30
  • New York (LGA) and Calgary, Canada (YYC): June 7 to August 30
  • Dallas (DFW) and Québec City, Canada (YQB): August 9 to November 1
  • Chicago (ORD) and Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada (YHZ): June 21 to October 24

All flights serving New York will use Boeing 737 MAX8 aircraft, while the remaining will operate Embraer E175s with 2-2 Economy seating. 

The Bozeman route means the Montana city will have more nonstop routes than ever during summer 2025. JetBlue and Delta also offer direct flights from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York, and United does the same from Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR). United also provides additional flights during peak summer times. 

