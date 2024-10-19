PUMA x F1 Vegas-inspired sneaker

With Formula 1’s Las Vegas GP returning for its second year, PUMA is getting fans ready for the event with race-inspired sneakers. Along with other clothing items and accessories, PUMA and F1 have partnered up again for a collection that celebrates the high energy and neon atmosphere of the Las Vegas Strip. Along with a general collection, PUMA is also teaming with Mercedes-AMG Petronas for a similar lineup geared towards Mercedes fans. For the F1 x PUMA Neon Energy collection, PUMA has unveiled a remixed version of their Trinity sneakers which highlight the boldness of the sport and city.

Formula 1 x Puma “Neon Energy” Trinity sneaker

Whether or not you’re headed to the track in November, the Trinity sneaker has plenty of style and practicality for outside the race weekend. Although many commemorative items lose significance after the event, the Trinity sneaker allows fans to show off their spirit year-round. Composed of black and purple colorways, this sneaker is sleek and modern. The leather and mesh uppers give the shoe contrasting materials that give it an extra edge. This collaborative sneaker includes a purple IMEVA midsole and SoftFoam+ sockliner for extra comfort and support. Above the Formstrip, a Formula 1 rubber logo gives a subtle nod to the sport. Additional details such as heel pulls and lace tips don a neon red color, which injects an extra hue into the design. Far from an average merch product, the Trinity sneaker mixes racing, style, and versatility in one practical form. These sneakers and the rest of the collection, should be available via PUMA’s site and select retailers, although the brand has yet to make them open for purchase.