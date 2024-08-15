 Skip to main content
Chef Gordon Ramsay adds flavor to the 2024 Las Vegas Formula 1 Grand Prix

Chef Gordon Ramsay brings a VIP culinary experience to the F1 Las Vegas GP

Chef Gordon Ramsay will bring a trackside VIP culinary experience to the Las Vegas Formula 1 GP, from November 21-23. With the pinnacle of motorsport setting the stage, Ramsay will host three days of eclectic cuisine, including a pop-up of his noted Asian-inspired eating house, Lucky Cat, and a British-focused Britannia menu. 

The collaboration promises three days of flavor and fun, all while seeing the world’s finest drivers and highest-spec machines race through the streets. Read on for more details on Ramsay’s Garage.

Gordon Ramsay brings his culinary experiences trackside

Watching Formula 1 is an experience in itself. The cars are reminiscent of fighter jets, and the drivers are lightning-quick pilots, looking to shave hundredths of seconds through each corner. Combined with the sport’s dramatic backdrop, it offers a sporting event like nothing else. Now, imagine enjoying the world’s finest cuisine alongside, with special VIP events included. That’s what Gordon Ramsay’s bringing to this year’s Las Vegas F1 GP with Ramsay’s Garage.

The $35,000 ticketed package begins November 21. Noted chefs will man live-action stations, where guests can enjoy Ramsay’s signature dishes. 

Things heat up on November 22 when Ramsay’s Asian-inspired Lucky Cat eating house joins the party. Sample menu items include Confit Duck Leg Bao with spicy hoisin, apple, pickled cucumber and bonito crust; Crispy Pork Belly with moromi miso, ginger and papaya salad; Uni Toast with California uni, toasted brioche, kobo cream, ikura and citrus lace; a Zanmai Omakase Treasure Chest with Lucky Cat’s signature nigiri, sashimi, maki, hosomaki, toro tartare and freshly grated wasabi; and more.

On November 23, Cool Brittania celebrates the UK with live-action stations and continual food and drink. Menu highlights include a whole tomahawk rack with duck-fat roasted baby potatoes, mini foie fat-baked Yorkshire pudding and Yorkshire stout jus. For seafood aficionados, a shrimp luge will feature U10 shrimp with parsley, horseradish, and olive oil, along with British and American sauces. Additional offerings include Salmon Wellington, chickpea Tikka Masala, and pan-roasted Atlantic Cod. 

That’s just the start. A ticket to Ramsay’s Garage ticket includes:

  • F1 Paddock Pass – The F1 Hospitality Garages are the only tickets that include a Paddock Pass. This will enable attendees to have maximum access to the working areas for F1 drivers, team principals, staff, and media alike.
  • Paddock Club Rooftop Access – With 360-degree views of the Las Vegas Strip Circuit, the Paddock Club Rooftop will be one of the best ways to enjoy the atmosphere and other soon-to-be-announced activations. 
  • LIV on the Grid – Ramsey’s Garage guests will be able to enjoy LIV Las Vegas’ open-air nightlife venue — and all of its A-list entertainers.
  • Pit Lane Walk – Get an insider’s view of team garages with this exclusive walking tour on the Las Vegas Pit Lane. 
  • Guided Track Tours Guests can also tour the Las Vegas Strip Circuit via specialty trucks. Expert hosts will provide commentary on the track’s ins and outs. 
  • F1 Podium Celebration Access – Want to be part of the celebration? You’ll have access to the iconic F1 Podium Celebration after the checkered flag is waved. Stand with the winning teams, feel the confetti and spray of sparkling wine, and be a part of the action.
  • Photo Safari – Fans can capture content from exclusive areas for the best photo moments along the circuit.  
  • Access to East Harmon Zone – The East Harmon Zone features live entertainment throughout the weekend, driver interviews, autograph sessions, and interactive fan activations.
  • Paddock Club Transportation – Paddock Club Shuttles will be available to take guests to and from select properties directly to the Pit Building. 

To purchase tickets for Ramsay’s Garage, you can visit the F1 Experiences website, or email sales@F1lasvegasgp.com.

