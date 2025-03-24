Girard-Perregaux unveils limited Aston Martin F1 watch in racing green

Girard-Perregaux, the Swiss luxury watchmaker known for its in-house movements, has revealed the Laureato Absolute Aston Martin F1 Edition. This timepiece, available for a short time only, will mark Formula One’s 75th year while celebrating the current partnership between the two top-performing brands.

Limited to 88 pieces, this chronograph informed by motorsport has a 44mm Grade 5 titanium case. It presents a sandblasted finish, yielding both lightweight and outstanding endurance. The material selection reflects the similar, leading-edge engineering seen by both the British luxury car builder and the Swiss manufacturer.

The main spectacle is the Aston Martin Racing Green dial with lime and white details. It links the timepiece directly to the colors of the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team cars. The hour and minute hands are partly open. Their design comes from the front grille on Aston Martin road cars, such as the DB12.

The Girard-Perregaux GP03300 movement, made in-house, powers the watch. It has a 46-hour power reserve. The mechanism features careful embellishments, including Côtes de Genève decoration, beveling, and circular graining on the main plate. These aspects of craftsmanship are visible through the solid case back, which has Aston Martin’s emblem engraved on it.

The watch features a green FKM rubber strap. This material, chosen for its enhanced flexibility and resistance to wear, offers benefits against standard rubber. A titanium folding clasp, equipped with a micro-adjustment system, ensures optimal comfort during long periods of use.

Offering 300-meter water resistance and very readable luminescent markers, the timepiece merges suitability for daily use with the refined design that has marked the Laureato selection from the 1970s onward.

The Laureato Absolute Aston Martin F1 Edition’s price is set at $25,500.