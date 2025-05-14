Ferrari unveils its new leather sandal that’s perfect for the summer

While everyone knows Ferrari for its historic role in Formula One, the brand is also a luxe fashion brand that continues to innovate each season. Following the line of hybrid shoe trends, Ferrari is racing into the summer season with an interesting cross between loafer and sandal that’s taken over by a premium leather. With every stitch boasting quality craftsmanship, these leather hybrid sandals are anything but simple or minimalist. For those looking to combine their passion for Ferrari and elevated style, these leather sandals are the ultimate opportunity to bring a new sophisticated piece into your summer wardrobe. And while much is still left to be desired by Scuderia Ferrari this season, at least these leather sandals will make you feel like a podium finish.

Ferrari’s newest sandal is a race winner

Ready for the upcoming warm weather, Ferrari’s newest release is an open-toe leather sandal that combines the best features of a loafer and sandal. Donning an upper that resembles that of a loafer, the bottom of the design takes the shape of a traditional flat sandal. Composed of 100 percent calf leather and soft insoles, this hybrid sandal is premium from the inside to the outside. True to the brand, these sandals don the iconic red hue in the leather lining of the insole. The iconic Prancing Horse emblem is found on the sole’s non-slip detail. If the design isn’t premium enough, the sandal comes in the brand’s historic red Ferrari store packaging. Retailing for $850 via Ferrari’s webstore, this hybrid sandal-loafer design is a luxe piece that deserves a prominent spot in any closet.