Girard-Perregaux launches the Laureato 38 mm in two colors, green and blue

After receiving so many requests from enthusiasts who love Girard-Perregaux watches, the brand has rolled out two new Laureato 38 mm pieces, a midnight blue variant and a green variant.

While Laureato dates back to the mid ‘70s, GP released different versions of this model into the market over the years due to the high demand. The Laureato pieces were so stylish that GP lovers couldn’t get enough of them.

According to Girard-Perregaux, “These new Laureato models wonderfully play with lines and curves.” Like the original 1975 models, both pieces have an octagonal bezel.

Featuring an angular tonneau-shaped case, this timepiece has an intriguing aesthetic accentuated by angular shapes and lines.

And thanks to the sleek and slim design, the watch sits perfectly on the wrist without taking up too much space.

Apart from the octagonal shape, most elements, such as the luminescent markers and button-type markers, are quite similar to those featured in the original Laureato piece.

While these two timepieces are fitted with similar elements, they have different aesthetic looks.

For starters, the sage green variant has a golden second hand, complementing a gold-like GP logo. The combination of these two colors highlights different elements of the watch.

Designed to display different hues, the sage green dial fluctuates between two different spectral hues—grey and green—when placed in different lighting.

On the other hand, the blue option is fitted with a silver seconds hand to create a beautiful contrast. Depending on the intensity of light, the blue dial might shift into a deeper dark blue from time to time.

Even though the Laureato 38 mm pieces have different hues, the two watches have the same price tag of $14,900.

