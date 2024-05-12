Girard-Perregaux new Laureato collection additions

In 1975, the Girard-Perregaux Laureato was introduced with a revolutionary quartz movement; it was one of the first luxury sports watches. By 1984, the Laureato featured mechanical movements, and this continued even as the Laureato was reintroduced in 2016. These days, this collection comes in a variety of colors and variations, having recently added two new distinctive colors: sage green and ultramarine blue. The new additions come encased in a luxe 18K pink gold with an integrated bracelet.

Girard-Perregaux: Three new additions to the Laureato collection

Taking a closer inspection of these new Girard-Perregaux watches, the octagonal bezel sits gracefully on top of the circular base, integrating seamlessly with the angular tonneau-shaped case. A contrast of polished and satin surfaces is evident, especially in this new Pink Gold version of the Laureato.

Recommended Videos

Irrespective of whichever variant you choose, each of the three latest renditions of the Laureato 42mm Pink Gold reveals a dial that features a stamped “clous de Paris” motif circled by a satin-finished minute track. The hands and gold-plated markers have a unique arrow shape, and thanks to the bigger 42mm model, the date can sit on the periphery of the dial without any problems. The date window at 3 o’clock is integrated into the rest of the dial and matches each color reference, a nice touch.

As for the colors, a fusion of green and yellow gold is an obvious, classic choice, but with pink gold? That’s certainly less conventional. And yet, it somehow works; the specific coppery tone harmonizes flawlessly with the sage green.

The Ultramarine Blue is a more vibrant offering and will appeal to those who prefer a classic look, though it doesn’t have the same “oomph” as the green and pink gold option.

You’re probably wondering how this massive brick of gold will sit on your wrist while you’re doing active things, right? At 42mm, the case exudes authority like the harshest dictator, and with its weight, you will never forget it’s there. However, despite its substantial feel, it still affords the wearer comfort, with just 10.7mm in thickness.

The Laureato collection, including these new options, relies on the GP01800-2311 automatic movement, which has a substantial power reserve of 54 hours. The caseback shows a sold pink gold rotor.

What’s the price tag?

Each model will set you back $51,900 if paired with a bracelet, while the Ultramarine Blue option can be bought with a strap for $35,400.

Learn More

Editors' Recommendations